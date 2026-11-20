Mihai Cazacu receives a three-year jail term for assaulting his neighbour with punches and a knife handle in Clondalkin, citing religious provocation.

Mihai Cazacu, a 46-year-old resident of Wheatfield Grove in Clondalkin, has been handed a three-year prison sentence for a violent assault against his long-time neighbour. The Dublin Circuit Criminal Court heard that Cazacu launched a savage attack on the victim in October 2024, resulting in significant physical harm including broken teeth and a fractured nose. The incident occurred at the victim's home, where Cazacu had been invited inside before suddenly turning violent without warning.

Details of the Violent Incident

The assault took place on the evening of October 13th, 2024, inside the victim's kitchen where another man was also present. According to Det Garda Thomas Doyle, Cazacu suddenly punched the victim in the face, causing him to fall into a seated position on the floor. He continued the assault by punching the victim multiple times and delivering kicks before retrieving a kitchen knife from a drawer.

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Cazacu then used the handle of the knife to strike the victim in the mouth repeatedly. The violence escalated as Cazacu dragged the injured man out of the house and left him lying on the doorstep. During the ordeal, Cazacu was heard stating that he was going to jail, a moment witnessed by the victim's stepson who heard the commotion and found his stepfather bleeding on the ground.

Conflicting Accounts of Religious Dispute

When questioned by Gardaí, Cazacu admitted to the assault but claimed the victim provoked him by insulting his religion and using homophobic slurs. The defence counsel presented Cazacu as a serious observer of Orthodox faith and Jewish law who felt disrespected. However, the victim firmly denied these allegations, stating he did not know why the assault occurred and rejecting the defendant's version of events.

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Court proceedings revealed that the two men had lived as neighbours for many years and were previously on good terms. While the victim's stepson confirmed to Gardaí that an argument about religion had occurred sometime prior to the attack, this did not excuse the physical violence that followed. Cazacu acknowledged that he "exploded" but maintained that the victim did not strike him first.

Severity of Injuries and Financial Impact

The physical consequences for the victim were severe and required immediate medical attention. He was transported to a hospital where he underwent treatment for a broken nose, lost teeth, and bleeding from the mouth. The medical procedure required five stitches in his mouth, and he was forced to take six weeks off work to recover. His condition was serious enough that he lost recollection of the assault itself, only remembering waking up in the driveway with significant injuries.

Beyond the physical pain, the assault imposed a direct financial burden on the victim. He spent over 1,100 euros on a temporary dental plate to replace his missing teeth. Despite the severity of the attack and the ongoing discomfort, the victim declined to provide a formal victim impact statement to the court, choosing not to engage further with the legal process regarding personal sentencing remarks.

Legal Outcome and Judge's Reasoning

Judge Elma Sheahan presided over the case at the Dublin Circuit Criminal Court, emphasizing the seriousness of the offending and the significant harm inflicted upon the victim. She acknowledged that Cazacu had no previous convictions and noted his expressions of shame and remorse during the process. The defence had provided a letter of apology and presented Cazacu's good character as mitigating factors.

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As a gesture of remorse, Cazacu brought 1,700 euros to court to offer compensation. The court also noted his background as a Romanian immigrant who moved to Ireland in 2007 and had a long work history despite having little family support locally. Despite these personal circumstances and the absence of previous contact with Gardaí, Judge Sheahan ruled that the brutality of the attack warranted a substantial custodial sentence.

The final judgment imposed a three-year prison term on Mihai Cazacu. The court determined that while the defendant had shown signs of regret and had no prior criminal record, the premeditated nature of using a weapon and the extent of the victim's injuries could not be overlooked. This sentence reflects the court's stance on violent neighbourhood disputes that escalate beyond verbal arguments into serious physical harm.