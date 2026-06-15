Mike D Brings a Note of Mayhem to a Laid-Back Afternoon in Glendalough

Mike D, the former Beastie Boy, throws himself around the stage like a man cutting loose when the wedding DJ plays Nirvana. He is promoting a forthcoming solo album on which he takes to the mic on his own.

Mike D , the former Beastie Boy, throws himself around the stage like a man cutting loose when the wedding DJ plays Nirvana. He is promoting a forthcoming solo album on which he takes to the mic on his own.

He has brought along a band, 5D, which includes his two sons and which conjures a guttural groove. Mike D's performance is part of a soft launch for his forthcoming solo album, Thank You. Judging by the material debuted here, the record will bring an autumnal spin to the Beastie Boys' kick-the-door-down hip-hop. He seems to have created, by accident, a new genre of mildly unhinged middle-aged synth rap.

He has a banter to go with the beats and seriousness, such as on the track Thank You, where he and his band look back wistfully at Mike D's years as a young man trying to make it in the music business. His singing voice is tender and vulnerable - the very opposite of his rapping style - while the acoustic soundscape conjured by his group has a teary intensity.

The performance is enjoyably frantic and Mike D's chutzpah is admirable. He has vowed never to perform as the Beastie Boys without Yauch, although he does acknowledge his band's legacy by kicking off this set in a crammed Selective Memory tent on Sunday with Hello Brooklyn, from Paul's Boutique, the Beasties' seminal 1989 LP. Nineteen years since the Beastie Boys last played Ireland, he's back on the road.

He isn't flying entirely solo, he has brought along a band, 5D, which includes his two sons and which conjures a guttural groove. Earlier on the 75-year-old Jamaican reggae great Horace Andy delivers a balmy set, having flown straight from Portugal, where he was on stage with Massive Attack until 2am. He is followed by the effervescent Galway indie group. Mike D brings a note of mayhem to a laid-back afternoon in Glendalough.

He seems to have created, by accident, a new genre of mildly unhinged middle-aged synth rap, pogoing like a lunatic over a drum'n'bass breakdown on the single Switch Up and rhyming over blitzing synths on Crypto. There is banter to go with the beats. One song is introduced jokingly - one assumes it's a joke - with a sample of RTÉ Radio 1's old Taylor Swift.

A request for someone in the audience to throw him a Knicks jersey is partially successful when a baseball hat is chucked on to the stage. But along with the joking there is seriousness, such as on the track Thank You, where he and his band look back wistfully at Mike D's years as a young man trying to make it in the music business





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