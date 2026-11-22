Miley Cyrus wed partner Maxx Morando at a Palm Springs resort. Guests included Billy Ray Cyrus and Liz Hurley. Details on the ceremony, venue, and singer's career follow.

Miley Cyrus officially married her partner Maxx Morando in an intimate ceremony held in California, marking a significant personal milestone for the Grammy-winning artist. Reports confirm the union took place at a private venue within the Palm Springs area, closing the door on speculation regarding the status of their long-term relationship.

The event was characterized by its exclusivity and strict aesthetic guidelines, featuring a curated guest list that included high-profile figures from Cyrus's inner circle and professional network. Media outlets have identified the singer's father, Billy Ray Cyrus, and his partner, actress Liz Hurley, as attendees, underscoring the significance of the family's blessing on the union.

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Venue Selection and Guest Aesthetics

The ceremony unfolded at a historic resort in Palm Springs, a location previously owned by legendary entertainer Frank Sinatra, adding a layer of Hollywood glamour to the proceedings. The choice of venue reflects a preference for privacy and iconic California locations, distancing the event from the high-visibility public spectacles often associated with celebrity weddings.

Visual documentation and attendee accounts highlight a deliberate and striking fashion directive for the day. While Cyrus wore a white wedding dress to honor traditional bridal symbolism, all other guests were required to adhere to an all-black dress code. This stark contrast created a sophisticated and unified visual atmosphere, emphasizing the couple's desire for a modern and cohesive aesthetic over traditional floral or pastel themes.

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Cyrus Marital History and Public Relationships

This union represents the second marriage for Miley Cyrus, following her previous high-profile relationship with actor Liam Hemsworth. The singer and actor initially wed in 2018, a timing that was notably influenced by their attempt to rebuild their Malibu home after it was destroyed by a California wildfire. Their marriage ended shortly after, with the couple splitting the following summer and finalizing their divorce in January 2020.

Beyond her marriage to Hemsworth, Cyrus has been linked to several other notable figures in the entertainment industry. Prior to her relationship with Maxx Morando, public reports indicated she dated pop star Nick Jonas and Australian singer Cody Simpson. Her relationship history has been a constant subject of media attention, with each partnership drawing significant public interest and press coverage.

Professional Legacy and Musical Achievements

Alongside her personal life updates, Cyrus remains one of the most successful figures in modern music, a status built on her breakthrough role as a high school student with a pop star alter-ego on the television series Hannah Montana. The show featured her godmother, Dolly Parton, in the role of Aunt Dolly, creating a unique bond that has translated into significant professional collaborations over the years.

Cyrus has achieved substantial critical and commercial success since the conclusion of her television career, accumulating three Grammy Awards and one Brit Award. Her discography includes globally recognized hits such as Wrecking Ball, Flowers, and Party in the USA, which have solidified her place in contemporary pop culture. These achievements demonstrate a sustained ability to evolve artistically and maintain relevance across different genres and eras of the music industry.

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Chart Performance and Recent Collaborations

The official statistics from the Official Charts Company confirm the enduring popularity of Cyrus's work in the United Kingdom. She has secured three number one singles and two number one albums in the UK market, highlighting her transatlantic appeal and consistent audience engagement. This data reflects a strong fanbase that continues to support her musical output despite changes in public perception or personal life.

Her professional relationship with Dolly Parton has also yielded significant artistic results, including a notable duet cover of Wrecking Ball for Parton's 2023 album Rockstar. This collaboration serves as a testament to their long-standing personal and professional connection, bridging generations of country and pop music fans. The success of these joint projects further cements Cyrus's status as a versatile performer capable of crossing genre boundaries effectively.