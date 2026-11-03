Milltown Inns Returns to Profit with €1.03 Million Pretax Earnings

Milltown Inns posts pretax profit of €1.03 million for the year ending October 2025, driven by property revaluations and refinancing despite revenue dips.

Milltown Inns reported a return to profitability for the financial year ending in October 2025, recording pretax profits of €1.03 million. This positive result marks a significant turnaround from the €5.95 million pretax loss recorded in 2024, which was primarily driven by non-cash write-downs on investment assets.

Financial Performance and Revenue Trends

The company, which operates three prominent establishments including The Old Orchard in Rathfarnham, saw total revenues dip slightly by 2 per cent during the period. Revenue fell from €11.13 million to €10.94 million over the twelve months leading to the end of October 2025. Despite this contraction in top-line sales, the group managed to generate an EBITDA of €1.42 million, demonstrating solid earnings relative to turnover even amid reduced commercial activity.

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Property Valuations Boost Bottom Line

A major factor contributing to the restored profitability was the successful revaluation of the group's investment properties. Milltown Inns booked a €610,678 increase in the value of its freehold investment assets during the 2025 financial year. This accounting adjustment provided a substantial buffer against operational costs and helped offset the previous year's heavy losses associated with property devaluation.

Debt Reduction and Refinancing Strategy

The group significantly improved its balance sheet health through strategic debt management and refinancing initiatives. Net debt decreased sharply from €14.36 million to €11.53 million by the end of the reporting period. This reduction was facilitated by a new financing facility entered into in February 2025, which replaced existing borrowing arrangements and provided extended credit terms, thereby lowering overall interest expenses from €767,183 to €611,726.

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Operational Challenges and Staffing Adjustments

Directors noted that while underlying business operations remained resilient, the group faced challenges impacting overall profitability, particularly due to increased interest expenses linked to historical borrowing. To manage costs, Milltown Inns reduced its workforce from 176 employees to 167. The remaining staff included 159 individuals in bar and restaurant roles, six in administration, and two in management, with total staff costs amounting to €4.27 million for the year.

Asset Portfolio and Future Outlook

The portfolio includes high-profile venues such as The Old Orchard, purchased by Charlie Chawke in 2005 for a record €22 million, alongside the Dropping Well in Dublin and Aunty Lena's in Adare, Co Limerick. Shareholder funds stood at €2.77 million at the close of October 2025. After accounting for a corporation tax charge of €114,406 and other income totaling €295,990, the group secured a post-tax profit of €923,343, signaling a stabilized financial position moving forward.