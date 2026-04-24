Mini-Heatwave Set to Hit Ireland as Temperatures Reach 21 Degrees

Ireland is bracing for a mini-heatwave with temperatures set to climb to 21 degrees Celsius over the weekend and lasting into next week, following a brief period of showers and thunderstorms on Friday evening.

The weather forecast for Ireland indicates a brief period of unsettled conditions followed by a prolonged spell of warm and dry weather. While parts of the country can anticipate heavy showers and isolated thunderstorms on Friday evening, particularly in Munster, Connacht, and the midlands, this adverse weather is expected to be short-lived.

The overall outlook is exceptionally positive, promising a ‘mini-heatwave’ with temperatures reaching as high as 21 degrees Celsius over the weekend and continuing through much of next week. This welcome change comes after a period of less favorable weather experienced earlier in the month. Friday will see temperatures peaking at 20 degrees Celsius, with the warmest conditions in the west.

However, as evening approaches, the risk of heavy, potentially thundery, showers increases across Munster, Connacht, and the midlands. Saturday will bring showers to Leinster and Ulster, but these are predicted to dissipate by midday, allowing the eastern half of the country to bask in temperatures up to 21 degrees Celsius. Sunday will follow a similar pattern, with scattered showers affecting Leinster and Ulster on an otherwise sunny, though slightly cooler, day, with maximum temperatures around 18 degrees Celsius.

The most encouraging aspect of the forecast is the stability expected from Monday onwards. High pressure is set to dominate, ensuring dry and sunny conditions throughout the week, accompanied by light winds and temperatures consistently in the mid to high teens. The western regions of the country are expected to experience the warmest temperatures leading up to the Bank Holiday weekend.

Looking at the detailed forecast, Friday will be predominantly dry with ample sunshine, gradually becoming cloudier in the southwest, with showers developing over Munster in the evening. Temperatures will range from 14 to 20 degrees Celsius, warmest in the west and coolest along the east and south coasts. Friday night will see those showers extend northwards into Connacht and parts of the midlands, potentially heavy and thundery.

Leinster and Ulster will remain largely dry, but temperatures will drop to between 1 and 4 degrees Celsius, while the west and southwest will experience milder lows of 5 to 9 degrees Celsius. Saturday morning will bring a few showers to Leinster and Ulster, clearing by noon, followed by mainly dry conditions with a mix of cloud and sunshine. Temperatures will range from 13 to 16 degrees Celsius in the west and 17 to 21 degrees Celsius further east.

Sunday will be mainly dry with cloud and sunshine, with potential showers in Leinster and Ulster in the afternoon and evening, and temperatures between 14 and 18 degrees Celsius. The extended forecast for Monday through Wednesday predicts continued dry weather with sunny spells and moderate breezes, with temperatures ranging from 12 to 18 degrees Celsius. Thursday and Friday are also expected to remain dry and sunny, with temperatures in the mid to high teens and light winds





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