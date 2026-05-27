Mini-Heatwave to End with Thunderstorms and Rain Across Country

The unseasonably warm weather will give way to thunderstorms, rain, and cooler temperatures as the weekend approaches, with a detailed day-by-day forecast.

The mini-heatwave that has brought unseasonably warm weather to many parts of the country is set to come to an end as we approach the weekend, with high temperatures giving way to cooler conditions and scattered thunderstorms.

Today is expected to be very warm or hot across most regions, with generally dry and sunny conditions prevailing until later in the afternoon when scattered thunderstorms begin to move up from the south. While many areas will escape these storms, where they do hit, they could be severe with lightning and hail.

Top temperatures will range from 22 to 31 degrees Celsius, with the hottest spots in the midwest and west, though some east and northeast coasts will see slightly lower values due to a mostly moderate easterly breeze. During the early part of tonight, there will be clear spells and the potential for further scattered thunderstorms, but it will become largely dry for a time.

However, cloud, mist, and drizzle along with some fog will develop across the southwestern half of the country by morning. Temperatures will be mild, not falling below 11 to 16 degrees, in light to moderate east or southeast breezes. Tomorrow morning, the north and east will see sunny spells at first, but cloud will continue to build from the southwest, bringing patchy light rain, drizzle, and mist.

Despite this, there will still be a lot of dry weather, and limited sunny spells will break through, especially from the southwest during the evening. Highest temperatures will generally range from 17 to 23 degrees, but reaching 24 or 25 degrees in parts of the north and east. Moderate southeasterly winds will veer southwesterly and freshen for Atlantic coasts.

Overnight, there will be a good deal of cloud in the north and west with patchy light rain and drizzle, while elsewhere it will be dry with long clear spells. Temperatures will not fall below 9 to 14 degrees, with moderate, occasionally fresh southwest to west winds, easing light from the south later.

On Friday, any lingering patchy rain and drizzle in the north and west will clear away in the morning, leaving a largely dry day with plenty of sunshine and just isolated light showers. Highest temperatures will be 17 to 22 or 23 degrees, warmest for Leinster, in light to moderate southwesterly winds, fresh at times in the north in the morning.

Friday night will be mostly dry at first with long clear spells, but cloud will build from the west later, bringing outbreaks of rain in the west and southwest by morning. Temperatures will not fall below 9 to 13 degrees in mostly light southerly breezes, with mist and fog patches developing.

Saturday will start largely dry with sunny spells, but rain will spread eastwards over the country through the morning and afternoon, turning heavy at times, especially in the north later, with the chance of isolated thunderstorms. A clearance to sunny spells and scattered showers will follow for the western half of the country through the evening. Highest temperatures will range from 15 degrees in the west to 22 degrees in the east, in moderate south or southwest winds.

Sunday will bring a mix of cloud, sunny spells, and scattered showers, which will become more isolated later in the afternoon and evening. Highest temperatures will be 15 to 19 degrees generally, but reaching 20 or 21 degrees in parts of the east, all in light to moderate westerly winds. Looking ahead to Monday, the day will start cloudy and wet with showery outbreaks of rain, turning heavy at times.

However, sunny spells and scattered showers will follow from the west later. Highest temperatures will be 16 to 21 degrees in moderate south or southwest winds. Overall, residents can expect a dramatic shift from the recent heatwave to more unsettled weather, with a mix of sun, clouds, and rain as we head into the new week





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