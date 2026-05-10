Minister for Justice Jim O’Callaghan discusses financial assistance for Ukrainian refugees in Ireland and a Chinese spy ring targeting political figures

Minister for Justice Jim O’Callaghan discusses the possibility of offering financial assistance to Ukrainian refugees in Ireland, who are currently living in hotels, guest houses, and B&Bs. He also mentions a story in The Sunday Times about a Chinese spy ring targeting the Ceann Comhairle and other political figures, but he declines to comment on national security reasons.

Minister for Justice Jim O’Callaghan says Government ‘will be considering’ offering financial help for Ukrainian refugees in Ireland, who are currently living in hotels, guest houses, and B&Bs.

The measures would be similar to the financial incentives offered to failed asylum seekers. About 125,700 Ukrainian refugees have sought temporary protection in Ireland since the war began in February 2022, and 84,000 remain. The Government plans to phase out State provision of accommodation for 16,000 Ukrainians, starting in August. Exemptions will be allowed for the elderly, those with disabilities, or those who cannot live independently.

The EU-wide temporary protection framework for Ukrainians will expire in March 2027, but there is no agreement yet on what will follow. O’Callaghan also mentioned a story in The Sunday Times about a Chinese spy ring targeting the Ceann Comhairle and other political figures, but he declined to comment on national security reasons





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Ukrainian Refugees In Ireland Financial Assistance Chinese Spy Ring Ceann Comhairle Political Figures

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