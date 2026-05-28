Minister Unaware of RTÉ's €230,000 Chauffeur Spending

Irish Media Minister Catherine Martin says she had no knowledge of RTÉ spending over €230,000 on luxury chauffeur services in the past five years, as the broadcaster faces financial pressure and a recent bailout.

Irish Minister for Media Catherine Martin has stated she had no knowledge of RTÉ spending nearly a quarter of a million euros on luxury chauffeur services over the past five years.

Appearing before the Oireachtas Media Committee on Wednesday, she said it was the first time she had heard of the expenditure. Documents submitted to the Public Accounts Committee reveal that RTÉ paid for 1,106 chauffeur journeys for celebrities and VIPs since 2021, with an average cost of €208 per journey, totaling €230,706.

Additionally, the broadcaster has spent over €400,000 on taxis for staff and contributors for 2024 and 2025 so far. Independent TD Michael Cleere pressed Minister Martin on whether she was aware of this spending given that RTÉ recently required a €725 million bailout from the government. Cleere stated, My understanding is that Mercedes Class and BMW seven series transport is currently being used to chauffeur clients.

He questioned how a broadcaster claiming financial pressure could justify spending over €200 per journey on such services. The minister responded, That is the first I am hearing of that. I cannot answer that; it is a matter for RTÉ, and they have made it clear that if there are any more questions, they should be put to them.

Cleere further noted that neither the minister nor her department were aware of the limousine service, which contradicts the reform and austerity measures the public has been told are underway at RTÉ. Minister Martin reiterated that she does not run the company but is responsible for policy and legislation.

When pushed on whether over €230,000 on chauffeur services over five years was good value for money, she directed questions to RTÉ's Director General, Kevin Bakhurst, who appeared before the same committee last week. This latest controversy follows a scandal over undisclosed payments to presenter Ryan Tubridy in 2023, which led to the resignation of former Director General Dee Forbes.

Bakhurst, who earns a basic salary of €250,000 plus a car allowance of €25,000 and a pension contribution of €62,500, has stated that no one at RTÉ should earn more than him. The committee was also told last week that RTÉ's list of top 10 highest-earning presenters should be completely disregarded as it does not include all payments made to staff





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