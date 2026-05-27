Minister unhappy with private patient treatment at Rotunda Hospital under public-only contracts

Health Minister Jennifer Carroll MacNeill has expressed dissatisfaction upon learning that consultants on the Public Only Consultant Contract at Dublin's Rotunda Hospital are still treating private patients, a practice that violates the contract's terms and the principle of equitable access in the public health system.

The Minister for Health , Jennifer Carroll MacNeill, has expressed strong disapproval over the continued treatment of private patients by consultants employed under the Public Only Consultant Contract (POCC) at the Rotunda Hospital in Dublin.

This issue was brought to light during an Oireachtas health committee hearing where the hospital's master, Professor Sean Daly, acknowledged the minister's dissatisfaction. He explained that the hospital had allowed some private care for public-only contract holders, citing a long-held belief in providing women with choice in maternity care.

However, this practice directly conflicts with the core objective of the POCC, which was designed to eliminate private practice in public hospitals to ensure equitable access for all patients. Professor Daly admitted he had informed the minister about the practice during a visit to the Rotunda last year, stating she was "not happy" with the situation.

He highlighted that the public-only contract represented a major shift in policy, negotiated over a long period, and that individual hospitals cannot unilaterally decide to circumvent it without agreement from the Health Service Executive (HSE) or the Department of Health. The policy is clear: consultants on the POCC are prohibited from engaging in any private practice within public hospital facilities.

While some consultants may still be on older contracts that permit private work, this exemption does not extend to those who have signed the new public-only agreement. A spokeswoman for Minister Carroll MacNeill confirmed that the minister had raised the issue directly with the hospital. The department has also formally communicated its stance to the HSE, emphasizing that the POCC involves significant public investment and is fundamental to building a strengthened public healthcare system.

The minister expects full compliance across the entire health service. The HSE Dublin and North East region stated it is actively engaging with the Rotunda Hospital regarding the implementation of the contract and the prohibition of private care in public hospitals. The spokesperson reiterated the clear policy position that private practice by POCC holders is not allowed.

Introduced in 2023, the POCC offers consultants a higher basic salary, ranging from €217,325 to €261,051, in exchange for dedicating their professional services exclusively to public patients within public hospitals. Any permitted private work for these consultants must occur outside rostered hours and away from the public facility.

Following the committee meeting, independent TD John Rice has written to the minister seeking further details on the steps being taken by the Department and the HSE to ensure the practice stops immediately. The controversy underscores the tension between the government's push for a unified public-only system and existing practices at some hospitals, which may be undermining the principle of equitable access to healthcare





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Public Only Consultant Contract Rotunda Hospital Jennifer Carroll Macneill Private Practice In Public Hospitals Maternity Care HSE Health Policy Equitable Access

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