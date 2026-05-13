Ministers Introduce Fees Scale to Speed Up Infrastructure Delivery and Legal Costs for Environmental Law Cases

Ministers are implementing fees scale to help speed up the delivery of water, transport and electricity projects such as renewables by slashing legal costs payable by public bodies in environmental law cases. The aim is to create a clear, predictable cost framework that balances environmental concerns with the greater public good.

Ministers are bringing in cuts to help speed up delivery of water, transport and electricity projects such as renewables by introducing fees scale aimed at slashing legal costs payable by public bodies in environmental law cases under Aarhus Convention.

A new fees scale is to come into effect next week following a public consultation process that generated more than 1,400 submissions, most of which opposed the proposed scale due to concerns about its impact on environmental protection. Implementation of the regulations in the Accelerating Infrastructure Report and Action Plan is considered 'a critical element' for reforms in infrastructure delivery, ensuring a streamlined system that balances environmental concerns with the greater public good.

The regulations aim to create a clear, predictable cost framework and support positive environmental outcomes, including the renewable energy development needed to offset the volatility of imported fossil fuel costs





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Infrastructure Delivery Cut Renewables Legal Costs Public Bodies Environmental Law

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