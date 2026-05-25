Miriam O'Callaghan boosted to 2/1 favourite to host The Late Late Show

Odds have been slashed for Irish television presenter Miriam O'Callaghan in favour of hosting the popular late-night TV show after Jennifer Zamparelli denied being a contender for the role. The shift in odds comes as RTé director Kevin Bakhurst forges ahead with the idea of retaining host Patrick Kielty.

Irish television and radio presenter Miriam O'Callaghan could take over as host of RTS flagship programme The Late Late Show , with her odds slashed to 2/1 in the last few days following Jennifer Zamparelli ruling herself out, according to odds compiler Ladbrokes.

Previously, O’Callaghan, 66, a host of Prime Time and Sunday with Miriam, could have the perfect opportunity to add a Friday night entertainment show to her books, however, it is unclear if presenter Patrick Kielty may return to the show after entering a three-year contract with the network worth €250,000 per season. RTé director general Kevin Bakhurst has reaffirmed the stations status stance of wanting Kielty back as the host of The Late Late Show after defending the extra payments to the presenter, so whether either indeed succeed for the desirability of O’Callaghan as the potential host remains highly unclear.





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Miriam O'callaghan The Late Late Show Patrick Kielty Jennifer Zamparelli Rté Ireland

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