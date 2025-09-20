Miriam Walsh Hints at Kilkenny Camogie Return After Welcoming Son

Three-time All-Ireland winner Miriam Walsh considers a comeback to the Kilkenny camogie team after retiring in 2024 following the birth of her son, Daithi. She's inspired by other players and misses the game.

Miriam Walsh , a three-time All-Ireland winner, has hinted at a possible return to the Kilkenny county camogie team after previously retiring in October 2024. Her retirement came after a distinguished 13-year career representing her county on the intercounty stage. The decision followed a period of reflection and the recent arrival of her first child, son Daithi , which seems to have reignited her passion for the sport.

Walsh's perspective has shifted significantly, with the possibility of a comeback now firmly on the table. The inspiration for a potential return appears to have come from watching other female camogie players, specifically Sarah Healy and AnnMarie Starr, compete in the All-Ireland finals. This sparked a sense of longing for the camaraderie and challenge of intercounty camogie. This influence and the fact that she misses the thrill of the game, have caused a considerable change in her point of view. \During an interview with RSVP Live, Miriam Walsh openly discussed her thoughts on the matter. She admitted to missing the game and occasionally wondering if she made the right decision to retire. She further highlighted the achievements of players like Sarah Healy and AnnMarie Starr, who have demonstrated that returning to high-level camogie after having a baby is entirely possible. Walsh emphasized that she has told her family that she would consider a comeback, saying 'Never say never'. However, her immediate focus remains on her club commitments, she explained, stating that she will gauge her future decisions depending on how the season plays out. Walsh's initial retirement plan was solidified after the latest season. The idea of missing the game and the integral part it played in her family's life, including the frequent attendance at matches by her loved ones, led her to believe that a return could be a real possibility. \Walsh's return to club training just ten weeks after giving birth showcases her dedication and love for the sport. She emphasized the importance of staying active and maintaining a social connection. Walsh currently trains three times a week, with the assistance of her mother and husband, Noel, who works on a rotating schedule with the fire brigade. The social aspect of training is great, providing her with a welcome break and a chance to reconnect with her teammates. Walsh is also introducing her son Daithi to the world of camogie. Daithi has already attended numerous matches, and she shared that he is starting to smile, which she finds lovely. She looks forward to the day when Daithi will be playing camogie himself, particularly given the local rivalry between her home club, Tullaroan, and the Freshford club, where they now reside. She anticipates the amusing prospect of her son competing against his cousins in the future. The journey of motherhood and the experiences of other women in the sport have significantly shaped Walsh's thinking, making a return to intercounty camogie a tangible possibility. This journey offers a unique perspective, blending the challenges of motherhood with the demanding nature of elite sport





