Mirra Andreeva Dominates Sorana Cirstea to Reach French Open Semi-Finals, Awaits All-Ukrainian Clash

Mirra Andreeva delivered a commanding performance to defeat Sorana Cirstea 6-0, 6-3, securing her spot in the French Open semi-finals for the second time in her career. The 17-year-old eighth seed showcased exceptional serve and aggressive baseline play under the closed roof at Roland Garros. She now prepares for a historic all-Ukrainian semi-final against Marta Kostyuk, who triumphed in an emotional three-set victory over Elina Svitolina, dedicating her win to the Ukrainian people.

The 2024 French Open has witnessed a remarkable display of youth and resilience as Mirra Andreeva and Marta Kostyuk booked their places in the women's singles semi-finals, setting up an all-Ukrainian showdown on the clay of Roland Garros .

Andreeva, the 17-year-old prodigy and eighth seed, produced one of her most dominant performances of the season to dismantle the seasoned Romanian Sorana Cirstea with a stunning 6-0, 6-3 scoreline. This victory marks the second time Andreeva has reached the last four of a Grand Slam tournament, underscoring her rapid ascent in women's tennis.

With a near-perfect record of 19 wins to just 3 losses on Parisian clay, she now boasts the best win percentage among active players at this major. Her opponent in the semi-final will be Marta Kostyuk, who advanced after a fiercely contested all-Ukrainian quarter-final against Elina Svitolina, winning 6-3, 2-6, 6-2. Andreeva's performance against Cirstea was a masterclass in controlled aggression and tactical brilliance.

The Romanian, who at 34 years old was contesting her first major quarter-final in 17 years, had entered the match without dropping a set, playing arguably the best tennis of her long career-a season that will be her last on tour and has already seen her break into the top 20 for the first time. However, Andreeva neutralised Cirstea's powerful baseline game with exceptional anticipation, often reading her opponent's shots before they were struck.

The teenager soaked up Cirstea's formidable first-strike tennis with ease and responded with her own offensive mindset. She took the ball early, sharply changed direction off both wings, and consistently attacked her forehand. A key statistical highlight was her serving: Andreeva landed 78 percent of her first serves and averaged a formidable 111 mph on those deliveries, making it exceedingly difficult for Cirstea to establish any rhythm.

Unlike some earlier high-stakes matches where she may have been too passive, Andreeva maintained her aggressive approach from start to finish, demonstrating a maturity that belied her years. Her victory was a testament to her ability to elevate her game on the grandest stages. While Andreeva's path to the semi-finals was emphatic, Kostyuk's was wrought with emotion and drama.

Her quarter-final against fellow Ukrainian Elina Svitolina was more than just a tennis match; it was a poignant moment of national solidarity amidst ongoing conflict. The 23-year-old Kostyuk, seeded 15th, emerged victorious in a tense three-hour battle, but her triumph was immediately dedicated to her compatriots back home. In tears during her on-court interview, she said, "I want to start with this historical match I played with Elina. We had a difficult night in Kyiv, so many people dead.

So I give this match to the Ukrainian people and their resilience. Slava Ukraini.

" She also paid tribute to Svitolina, acknowledging her as "an unbelievable fighter" and a transformative figure for Ukrainian tennis. The match itself was a rollercoaster: Kostyuk surged to a 4-1 lead beforeSvitolina, the seventh seed and a two-time Grand Slam semi-finalist, clawed her way back to break serve.

However, Kostyuk broke again to seal the first set. The second set saw a shift in momentum as Kostyuk's serve faltered, allowing Svitolina to level the match. After a moment of self-composure-pointing to her head to refocus-Kostyuk steadied her game, broke Svitolina once more, and served out the decider to reach her first-ever Grand Slam semi-final. For Svitolina, it marks a sixth quarter-final exit at Roland Garros, a tournament where she has yet to make a deeper run.

Andreeva's journey to this stage has not been without its challenges. Despite her astronomical talent and a breakthrough in the first half of 2023 that propelled her to a career-high ranking of world No. 5, she is still the youngest player inside the top 10 and the third youngest in the top 50. The incredibly high standards she sets for herself have sometimes led to frustration and a loss of composure in critical moments during earlier tournaments.

However, over the past week at the French Open, she has displayed a newfound mental fortitude, keeping her emotions in check and channeling her fierce competitiveness into constructive, relentless tennis. This emotional control, combined with her already prodigious shot-making, makes her a formidable contender for the title. The semi-final against Kostyuk presents a unique challenge: an opponent from her own country, familiar with her game, and riding a wave of patriotic inspiration.

Both players will be aware of the significance of an all-Ukrainian championship match at a major, a scenario that would be historic for their war-torn nation. Their clash promises to be a compelling mix of tactical chess and raw emotion. The broader context of the women's draw has also been shaken up.

The tournament saw the early exit of several top seeds, including the defending champion Iga Świątek, who lost to Kostyuk in an earlier round, marking an unhappy birthday for the Polish star. The absence of dominant figures has opened the door for a new generation of champions. Andreeva, with her sublime clay-court prowess, and Kostyuk, with her gritty determination and national pride, embody this shift.

Their upcoming semi-final is not just a battle for a place in the final; it is a statement about the emerging power of Ukrainian tennis on the global stage. Regardless of who wins, a Ukrainian player will be contesting the French Open final, a feat that would have been unimaginable just a few years ago. With the conditions under the closed roof on Court Philippe Chatrier favouring aggressive, fast-paced tennis, Andreeva's powerful game seems ideally suited.

Yet, Kostyuk's emotional drive and improvement under pressure cannot be underestimated. The tennis world will watch closely as these two athletes write another chapter in their nation's sporting history





IrishTimes / 🏆 3. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Mirra Andreeva Sorana Cirstea French Open Roland Garros Marta Kostyuk Elina Svitolina Ukrainian Tennis Grand Slam Semi-Finals Tennis News

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Leinster still nursing Champions Cup wounds despite reaching URC final fourLeo Cullen’s side the last province standing as Munster and Connacht bow out

Read more »

Leinster prepare for stormers semi final despite injury blow to star playmakerLeinster host the Stormers in a United Rugby Championship semi final in Dublin after a dominant Lions win. The Stormers are missing out half Sacha Feinberg Mngomezulu and scrum half Cobus Reinach among several injuries, while Leinster look to avenge a 35 to 0 loss earlier in the season.

Read more »

Russian missile strike kills at least 10 in Kyiv and DniproRussian forces launched a massive overnight strike on Ukrainian cities, killing at least 10 and wounding about 100, with Kyiv as the main target. The attack follows warnings of a major assault and is seen as retaliation for a drone attack in Luhansk.

Read more »

Kostyuk and Andreeva set for French Open semi-final showdownMarta Kostyuk and Mirra Andreeva will face off in the women's French Open semi-finals, while Alexander Zverev aims to stay on course for his first Grand Slam title.

Read more »