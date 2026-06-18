Mixed Reactions from Survivors as Notorious Paedophile Bill Kenneally Dies

The death of Bill Kenneally, who abused numerous boys in the 1980s and 90s, has sparked a range of emotions among his survivors. While some are relieved that he is gone, others continue to grapple with the traumatic memories of their abuse. The timing of his death, following a State apology for the initial mishandling of the case, has been described as 'unreal' by survivors who recently met with the Minister for Justice.

The death of notorious paedophile Bill Kenneally has sparked mixed reactions from his survivors, who had just met with Minister for Justice Jim O'Callaghan this week.

Kenneally, who had been battling cancer and was in palliative care, passed away on the heels of a State apology for the initial mishandling of his case. Survivors like Paul Walsh and Colin Power spoke of the 'unreal' timing of his death, with Walsh describing it as a form of 'karma' that it happened when they were meeting the Minister.

Walsh, who was abused by Kenneally in the 1980s and 90s, recalled the traumatic impact of learning about his death and the resurgence of memories. He expressed relief at Kenneally's passing but also acknowledged that the memories of abuse would continue to haunt him. Power, another survivor, was glad that Kenneally was brought to justice in 2016 and served his time in prison before his death.

He emphasized that Kenneally's lack of remorse, even when confronted with the evidence during the Commission of Investigation, was deeply troubling. Both survivors looked forward to the State apology, which they hope will bring closure to the victims. Kenneally's abuse involved stripping, handcuffing, and photographing his young victims, as well as torturing them with chicken wire. Despite reports of abuse as early as 1987, Kenneally was not arrested until 2013, leading to criticism of the gardai's handling of the case





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