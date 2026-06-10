Mixed Reactions to Higher-Level Leaving Cert French Paper: Challenging Vocabulary and Topics Spark Debate

The higher-level French exam in the Irish Leaving Cert elicited divided opinions among teachers, with some praising its relevance and fairness while others criticized its difficulty and unfamiliar subject matter. This article examines the expert commentary on the paper's structure, content, and the skills required, including analysis of reading comprehension and writing tasks, as well as a sample question on accessibility for people with disabilities.

The higher-level French paper in the Leaving Cert exam provoked mixed reactions among educators and students. While some found it accessible and fair, others deemed it challenging due to tricky vocabulary and topics that might be outside the typical experience of 17- to 18-year-olds.

Ann Brudell, chair of the French Teachers' Association of Ireland and ASTI representative, described it as very challenging in both reading comprehension and written production. She noted that topics like the housing crisis or driving schools could be unfamiliar to many students. The paper included a récit option asking if students ever had to ask someone to give them a chance, which was considered odd but could be avoided.

Maria Ciuperca, a teacher at TheTuitionCentre.ie, highlighted the relevance of topics such as climate change, artificial intelligence, and fast fashion, making the paper feel current and aligned with student conversations in SPHE, CSPE, geography, and everyday life. However, Brudell emphasized that even familiar topics demanded a strong vocabulary and grammatical skills, with complex phrasing requiring manipulation and understanding of specific or ambiguous words.

Isabel Conlon, a Studyclix.ie subject expert and teacher at John the Baptist Community School, said students would have been pleased with familiar themes on the higher-level paper. On the ordinary level paper, Conlon noted it followed a familiar format from previous years, assessing reading comprehension and writing skills through various tasks like cloze tests, forms, messages, postcards, letters, and diary entries, providing opportunities to demonstrate tense usage.

The article also included a sample question from the higher-level exam, where students had to respond to an email from a friend planning a family trip to Ireland with a brother in a wheelchair, asking about treatment of people with disabilities, accessibility in public transport and buildings, and general suggestions for the stay. Additionally, the page contained repeated headlines about the Leaving Cert History paper being very challenging, mixed reactions to the French exam, a feature on graduate programmes and AI, the death of Trevor Dietz (manager of Fontaines DC), US inflation data, and Ireland's junior rugby squad announcement.

These latter items are not part of the substantive French exam news and were ignored as boilerplate or navigation elements





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