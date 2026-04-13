Mixed Weather Forecast for the Coming Days: Sunny Spells, Heavy Rain, and Temperature Fluctuations

Met Eireann predicts a week of varied weather conditions across Ireland, with a mix of sunshine, rain, and fluctuating temperatures. The forecast highlights a 'mild and humid but remaining unsettled' pattern, influenced by a southwest flow. Expect dry spells, heavy showers, and temperature shifts throughout the week.

Met Eireann 's forecast for the coming days paints a picture of fluctuating weather conditions, characterized by a mix of sunny spells and heavy rain. Temperature s are also predicted to swing between frosty mornings and more mild, humid conditions as the week progresses. The national forecaster's overview highlights a 'mild and humid but remaining unsettled' pattern, driven by a mobile southwest flow that will bring rain-bearing clouds. The forecast offers a detailed breakdown of what can be expected across the country, with variations depending on the region and the time of day. This week promises a dynamic weather scenario that will influence daily activities and travel plans.

The week begins with a promising start, featuring dry and bright conditions with sunny spells and isolated showers. However, as the morning unfolds, cloud cover will gradually increase, particularly from the southwest. While most of the southern part of the country will remain generally dry throughout the day, light drizzle is expected to move in towards the evening. In the northern regions, showers will linger, occasionally turning heavy with the potential for hail or isolated thunderstorms. Temperatures will range from 9 to 13 or 14 degrees Celsius, accompanied by light to moderate southerly winds.

As night falls, the weather will vary across different parts of the country. Many areas will enjoy dry and clear skies, but cloud cover will continue to increase, bringing scattered outbreaks of rain and drizzle to Connacht and Munster. Ulster can expect a rather chilly night, with temperatures dropping to between 0 and 4 degrees Celsius, raising the possibility of frost. Elsewhere, temperatures will be somewhat milder, ranging from 3 to 8 degrees. Mist and fog patches are also expected to develop under light to moderate south to southeast breezes.

Tuesday will bring humid and dull weather. Cloud cover from the southwest will continue to spread, bringing scattered outbreaks of rain and drizzle throughout the morning. The rain is expected to intensify at times during the evening, particularly over western counties, along with mist and coastal fog. Despite this, temperatures will be mild, ranging from 9 to 14 degrees Celsius, accompanied by light to moderate southeast winds, which will be strong and gusty along the coasts.

The night will remain wet and breezy, with widespread rain, which will be heavy at times over southern and western counties. Temperatures will be mild, ranging from 8 to 10 degrees Celsius, with moderate to fresh southerly winds.

Moving into Wednesday, rain and drizzle will be widespread, with heavy falls expected over southern and western regions early on. Scattered showers will follow from the Atlantic, bringing further heavy falls over southern counties during the afternoon, with the possibility of isolated thunderstorms. The day will feel mild, with temperatures ranging from 11 to 16 degrees Celsius, in a mostly fresh southwest wind, strong and gusty near coasts.

As night approaches, scattered showers will persist, originating from the Atlantic, but will gradually become more isolated and confined to western areas. Towards morning, clearer spells will develop further east, accompanied by isolated showers. The lowest temperatures will range from 5 to 8 degrees Celsius in moderate to fresh southwest winds, which will be strong on coasts.

Thursday is expected to start bright and crisp, with isolated showers. Long dry and sunny spells will develop throughout the day. However, in the evening, cloud will increase from the southwest, with outbreaks of rain and drizzle. Temperatures will reach between 11 and 15 degrees Celsius with moderate to fresh southwest winds.

Overnight, rain and drizzle will spread to most areas. Scattered showers will follow as the rain clears northeastwards towards morning. The lowest temperatures will range from 4 to 10 degrees Celsius, with the coldest temperatures in the north, accompanied by light to moderate south to southeast winds.

Friday is expected to be generally unsettled, with rain and drizzle clearing to the northeast early on. Elsewhere, there will be scattered showers and the occasional sunny spell, with some showers turning heavy at times. Temperatures will range from 11 to 15 degrees Celsius in mostly moderate south to southwest winds.

This week's weather pattern illustrates the dynamic nature of the Irish climate, with its constant transitions between sunshine, rain, and varying temperatures. The forecast emphasizes the need for flexibility in outdoor plans and awareness of changing conditions. The detailed regional breakdowns offered by Met Eireann provide valuable information for residents and visitors alike, allowing them to prepare accordingly for each day's unique weather conditions.

As the week unfolds, it's essential to stay updated with the latest forecasts, as the weather patterns can shift rapidly, potentially impacting daily activities and outdoor plans. The forecast underscores the importance of being prepared for both sunny spells and periods of heavy rain, especially in coastal areas.





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