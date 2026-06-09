Mixed weather midweek gives way to warm weekend, says Met Éireann

A detailed forecast highlights heavy rain, hail and thunderstorms through Tuesday to Thursday before temperatures surge to 25 degrees over the weekend, bringing warm and mainly dry conditions nationwide.

The weather forecast for the coming days presents a varied transition from unsettled to notably warmer conditions by the weekend. Midweek will see disruptive weather including heavy rain, hail, and thunderstorms before a significant improvement arrives.

According to Met Éireann, Saturday is expected to be "noticeably warmer" with temperatures climbing to 25 degrees in Leinster and Munster, while Connacht and Ulster will see peak values around 21 degrees. These warm conditions will persist into Sunday, with Leinster and Munster again reaching up to 24 degrees, though a slight chance of light showers may affect the northern provinces, where temperatures will be a bit cooler but still warm and predominantly dry.

The preceding days, however, will be rather cool and wet. Tuesday offers mixed conditions with sunny intervals but carries a risk of hail showers and thunderstorms; maximum temperatures will stay around 16 degrees, with gusty westerly winds, and overnight lows could fall to 4 degrees. Wednesday and Thursday are forecast to bring substantial rain, though showers should start to ease by Thursday afternoon as milder air moves in.

Friday will see temperatures rising to about 20 degrees in the southeast, with rain becoming more patchy and dry spells increasing, paving the way for the weekend's welcome warmth. Today's weather features a combination of sunshine and showers, some of which may be heavy and accompanied by hail or isolated thunderstorms. Highs will range between 12 and 16 degrees, which is cool for the season, with moderate to fresh and gusty westerly winds across the country





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Weather Forecast Met Éireann Rain Hail Thunderstorms Temperature Rise Warm Weekend Ireland Forecast

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