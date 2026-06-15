Model Tyra Banks Sues Netflix Over America's Next Top Model Docuseries

Model Tyra Banks has filed a lawsuit against Netflix over the company's docuseries about America's Next Top Model. Banks claims that the show's producers manipulated her interviews to create a false narrative and used selective editing to make it appear as though she was trying to avoid discussing a contestant's sexual assault.

Reality Check: Inside America's Next Top Model In the lawsuit filed on Saturday in Los Angeles federal court, the model who created and hosted America's Next Top Model (ANTM) said she was interviewed for 3½ hours, during which she took responsibility for some of the show's controversial decisions.

Those interviews were edited down to 16 minutes and manipulated to support a false and defamatory narrative unrelated to what she actually expressed, the lawsuit said. The accountability Ms Banks took ended up on the cutting room floor. It was there, but viewers were never given the opportunity to see it, her lawyers wrote. Banks is seeking damages in her lawsuit against Netflix, the directors Daniel Sivan and Mor Loushy and EverWonder Studio.

She is also seeking an injunction barring the use of her image in connection with the docuseries' soundtrack, released as an album. ANTM launched in 2003 and ran for 24 series. In recent years, the reality competition series has undergone a critical re-evaluation over accusations of body shaming, manipulation of contestants and problematic photoshoots. Banks has previously addressed those criticisms, acknowledging the insensitivity of past ANTM moments and some really off choices.

The lawsuit contends that the producers of the Netflix docuseries used selective editing, deliberate omission, and surgical manipulation of continuous footage to formulate a narrative that Banks allowed a contestant to be sexually assaulted on the show, used the contestant's trauma to drum up ratings and then could not remember it when asked during the interviews. Defenders edited the Netflix series to make it appear that Ms Banks knew she was being asked about a sexual assault and was intentionally trying to evade the topic, the lawsuit stated, contending that Banks had not been told or asked about the assault during the interview.

Banks' lawyers wrote that she was not permitted to review the docuseries until a day before its February 16th release. According to the lawsuit, she had not been contacted for fact-checking after her interviews, and was not given an opportunity to respond to accusations from other participants. Other judges from the show, including one her lawyers contend holds a grudge against Banks, consulted on the docuseries.

Had Ms Banks known these individuals were so deeply involved in the formulation of the Netflix series, also serving as consultants shaping the editorial direction, and that she had been excluded from such a role, it would have raised a red flag, the lawsuit read. Banks' lawyers approached Netflix in March to request access to the full footage of her interviews. Netflix and EverWonder denied that request, according to the lawsuit.

Since the docuseries' release, public reaction has been swift, harsh and directed squarely at Ms Banks even Smize & Dream, her ice cream shop in Sydney, Australia, has been subject to review bombing on Google, the lawsuit read. The Associated Press sent an email seeking further detail from Banks' lawyers and representatives on Sunday.

Every other conversation about ANTM's legacy including the candid reflection Ms Banks came prepared to have is now drowned out by an accusation she was never given the chance to answer, her lawyers wrote. This lawsuit is that answer particularly after her efforts to resolve the matter directly with Netflix and the producers were refused





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Tyra Banks America's Next Top Model Netflix Docuseries Lawsuit

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