Moldovan President Maia Sandu Visits Dublin, Discusses EU Accession, Russian Interference, and Ukraine War Impact

Moldovan President Maia Sandu met with Irish leaders in Dublin to discuss EU membership ambitions, address Russian interference in elections, and assess the impact of the war in Ukraine. Discussions focused on bilateral cooperation, democratic values, and European security.

Moldova n President Maia Sandu concluded a visit to Dublin on Wednesday, engaging in high-level discussions with both the Taoiseach and the President of Ireland . The primary focus of the visit revolved around Moldova 's ongoing pursuit of European Union membership, the challenges posed by Russian aggression, and the impact of the war in Ukraine on Moldova .

Sandu expressed her gratitude for Ireland's support, highlighting the country's assistance during recent crises and its backing of Moldova's EU integration ambitions. A key aspect of their discussions was the mutual recognition of driving licenses, a tangible symbol of the growing cooperation between the two nations. Sandu emphasized the importance of safeguarding democratic processes against external interference, particularly from Russia, citing numerous instances of alleged meddling in Moldovan elections, including cyberattacks, bribery attempts, and the illegal financing of political parties. She underscored the need for vigilance and awareness among the public, warning of Russia's efforts to manipulate information and influence public opinion. Sandu detailed the considerable impact of the war in Ukraine on Moldova, which shares a border with the war-torn country, revealing that Moldova faced the challenge of more than a million refugees crossing its borders, severely straining its resources. She also mentioned the economic hardships the war had brought about, as well as the constant violation of the country’s airspace by Russian forces. \During her meetings, Sandu and Irish officials discussed Moldova's commitment to joining the EU by 2030, which followed a referendum where voters supported altering Moldova’s constitution to pave the way for EU membership. Sandu highlighted the significance of ongoing reforms, particularly within the justice sector and anti-corruption institutions. She emphasized Moldova’s determination to meet the requirements for EU accession, and she also highlighted the strategic importance of opening all negotiating clusters for Moldova and Ukraine, and how the current blockages must be overcome. The Taoiseach, recognizing the challenges Moldova faces, commended the Moldovan authorities for protecting the integrity of its parliamentary elections amid relentless Russian interference, emphasizing the lessons Ireland could learn from Moldova's resilience. Ireland reiterated its commitment to supporting Moldova's EU aspirations, acknowledging the country’s progress in the initial technical phase of negotiations. The visit underscored the shared values and strategic interests between Ireland and Moldova, particularly in the context of European integration and security concerns related to Russian aggression. Both countries share a commitment to democratic values, the rule of law, and the need to counter disinformation and foreign interference in democratic processes. \Beyond bilateral matters, the discussions touched upon broader European security concerns and the impact of the war in Ukraine. Sandu highlighted the ongoing threat posed by Russia, which she believes affects everyone, warning of hybrid warfare tactics such as election interference. She pointed out that Russia has a long standing involvement in the Transnistria region, which is aimed at undermining Moldova’s development. She also expressed the importance of bringing the region closer with a view to reintegration. The Taoiseach reaffirmed Ireland's dedication to supporting Moldova’s accession to the EU, with a particular focus on helping the country address the current challenges and to make it a priority during Ireland’s presidency of the Council of the European Union. Sandu expressed that she was grateful that Ireland has been supportive of Moldova’s EU integration path, and also stated that Moldova has examined Ireland's experience with EU membership and how it transformed the country. The meetings served to strengthen the relationship between the two countries and also highlighted the importance of European solidarity in the face of Russian aggression





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