Mollie King reveals hospital collapse behind two‑week radio hiatus

BBC Radio 1 host Mollie King explains that a sudden collapse at home sent her to A&E, prompting a two‑week break from her mid‑day show before returning with renewed focus on health and family.

BBC Radio 1 presenter Mollie King has opened up about a frightening health scare that forced her off the air for two weeks. In a candid Instagram update she explained that after a late night at the studio she fell unconscious on the bathroom floor at around four in the morning.

The sudden collapse caused a head and facial injury and she was immediately taken to the accident and emergency department at St George's Hospital. King thanked the medical team for their quick and professional care, noting how they were able to treat her injuries despite the unconventional "Looney Tunes" style pajamas she was wearing at the time. She also expressed deep gratitude to her partner, England cricketer Stuart Broad, who was by her side and helped her through the emergency.

"I keep thinking how grateful I am that I wasn't alone and had Stuart to bring me round after I fell," she wrote, highlighting the importance of support during a crisis. The singer‑turned‑broadcaster, best known for her work with The Saturdays and her long‑running mid‑day slot with co‑host Matt Edmondson, used the platform to address the flood of messages she received from listeners during her absence.

She reassured fans that the episode was a wake‑up call, prompting her to focus on rebuilding her strength and prioritising her health for the benefit of her family. After a period of rest, King described her first outing of the week as a refreshing experience, mentioning a playful moment where a video of Stuart appeared on a large screen, bringing smiles to everyone present.

She also shared a photo of herself with her daughter, highlighting the joy of spending quality time with her children after a long period of recuperation. Fans and fellow BBC personalities quickly responded with supportive comments. Matt Edmondson posted a brief note saying they missed her, while colleagues such as Melvin Odoom and Jamie Laing sent love and emojis in the comment thread.

King concluded her message by thanking everyone for the birthday wishes and well‑wishes, and expressed excitement about returning to the radio studio later that day. Her comeback marks a notable moment for listeners who have missed her upbeat presence on the station. Throughout her tenure at BBC Radio 1, which began in February 2018, King has earned recognition for her presenting skills, including a nomination for Best New Presenter at the Audio and Radio Industry Awards





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Mollie King BBC Radio 1 Health Scare Stuart Broad Matt Edmondson

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