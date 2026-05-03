Montpellier Advance to EPCR Challenge Cup Final After Victory Over Dragons

Montpellier defeated the Dragons 18-12 in the EPCR Challenge Cup semi-final, securing their place in the final against Ulster. The French side showcased a strong performance, combining effective forward play with skillful backline attacks to overcome a resilient Dragons team.

Montpellier secured their place in the EPCR Challenge Cup final, setting up a highly anticipated clash with Ulster later this month. The French side demonstrated resilience and tactical prowess in their 18-12 victory over the Dragons in a hard-fought semi-final match played at the Septeo Stadium on Sunday.

Montpellier, having dominated the pool stages as the top seed and subsequently overcoming Connacht in the quarter-finals, proved too strong for the Dragons, showcasing a blend of powerful forward play and skillful backline moves. The match began with an early penalty from Montpellier’s Thomas Vincent, establishing a three-point lead within the opening minutes. This was quickly followed by a well-executed try from Tyler de Guid, capitalizing on some fluid handling from the Montpellier backs.

Vincent’s successful conversion extended their advantage to 10-0 by the 25th minute, putting significant pressure on the Dragons. The Dragons responded with a somewhat fortuitous try, born from relentless pressure by Dai Richard. Richard’s persistent pursuit forced a fumble from Montpellier’s Tom Banks in his own in-goal area, allowing Aneurin Owen to capitalize on the loose ball and score. Despite this, Montpellier maintained control, adding another penalty through Vincent just before halftime, taking a 13-5 lead into the break.

The second half saw a crucial period of play where both teams battled fiercely for dominance. A pivotal moment arrived when Montpellier found themselves temporarily reduced to 14 men following a yellow card to Nika Abuladze.

However, they managed to extend their lead through a clever snipe from Alexis Bernadet at the base of a ruck, pushing the score to 18-5. This score proved vital, as it forced the Dragons to take more risks in their attempts to get back into the game. With ten minutes remaining, the Dragons mounted a spirited comeback, scoring a second try through Owen, this time stemming from a well-worked strike play off a lineout.

Angus O’Brien’s conversion narrowed the gap to 18-12, injecting a sense of urgency into the final minutes. Despite the Dragons’ late surge, Montpellier’s defense held firm, effectively closing out the game and securing their passage to the final in Bilbao. The victory marks Montpellier’s return to the Challenge Cup decider, having previously lifted the trophy in 2016 and 2021. Their experience in these high-stakes encounters will undoubtedly serve them well as they prepare to face Ulster.

The Dragons, while disappointed with the result, demonstrated commendable fight and resilience throughout the match. The final promises to be a thrilling encounter between two formidable teams, both eager to claim the EPCR Challenge Cup title. Montpellier’s ability to capitalize on opportunities and maintain composure under pressure proved to be the deciding factor in this semi-final clash, setting the stage for an exciting final showdown





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