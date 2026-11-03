More than Blue: The Series Follows a Search for a Mysterious Song's Owner

In More than Blue: The Series, producer Wang Po Han and assistant An Yi Qi trace a diary by K, who hides his terminal leukemia from his closest friend Cream.

More than Blue: The Series follows music producer Wang Po Han and his assistant An Yi Qi as they search for the copyright owner of a mysterious song created for their artist, A-Lin. The search takes an unexpected turn when the pair come across a diary belonging to K, the producer of that song, and begin following his life story through its pages.

The diary becomes the main narrative device of the series. Wang Po Han and An Yi Qi move from a professional task, identifying who owns the rights to a song, into a personal history written by K himself. That shift gives the series two connected threads: the present-day hunt and the past recorded in the diary.

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How the Diary Reveals the Bond Between K and Cream

The diary tells the story of K and Cream, two orphans who travel through life together. Their relationship is defined by shared experiences, both sorrowful and joyful, which the diary records as the foundation of their friendship.

Because the diary is written from K's perspective, the bond between the two characters carries emotional weight that the song's copyright search alone could not provide. Wang Po Han and An Yi Qi encounter a friendship that has shaped the music behind their artist's new material.

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K Is Diagnosed With Fatal Leukemia and Keeps It Secret

K is diagnosed with fatal leukemia cancer, and the diary makes this diagnosis the turning point of the story. What begins as a record of companionship becomes a account of a illness that K faces while his closest companion remains unaware.

K keeps the fact that he has terminal cancer a secret. His decision rests on his knowledge that Cream's biggest fear is to be left alone. The series presents this choice as the emotional core of the diary, because the silence protects Cream while isolating K.

The secret also shapes how the audience reads every entry. Each shared memory between K and Cream carries the weight of what K is hiding, which turns ordinary moments of sadness and joy into scenes of quiet sacrifice.

What the Secret Means for the Search and the Audience

Wang Po Han and An Yi Qi learn about K's illness only indirectly, through the diary he wrote. They are investigating a song's copyright, yet they uncover the private truth of a man who chose to carry his terminal diagnosis alone.

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For viewers, the structure links the production team's search for a rights holder with the life story of two orphans. Details about how the search ends and how the story resolves are not part of the available reporting, so the full outcome will depend on the episodes themselves.