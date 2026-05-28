Mosquitoes Can Learn to Associate DEET with Blood Meals, Study Finds

A new study reveals that mosquitoes can be trained to find the smell of DEET attractive if they experience it alongside a blood meal, challenging assumptions about how the popular repellent works.

Scientists are uncovering new complexities in how mosquitoes interact with DEET , a widely used insect repellent. For decades, DEET has been considered a gold standard in preventing mosquito bites and the transmission of diseases like malaria, dengue, and Zika.

The UK Health Security Agency recommends products with 50 percent DEET as a first choice for protection. However, recent research suggests that under certain conditions, mosquitoes can learn to associate the smell of DEET with the availability of a blood meal, potentially making the repellent attractive to them after prior exposure.

The study, led by Professor Claudio Lazzari from the University of Tours, challenges the long-held belief that repellents work solely through their immediate chemical properties, such as being toxic or unpleasant to mosquitoes or by blocking their ability to detect humans. According to Lazzari, the reaction of mosquitoes to DEET can be modified by experience.

In experiments, researchers observed that mosquitoes trained to feed on warm blood while simultaneously being exposed to DEET later showed a significant increase in biting attempts when presented with DEET alone. About 60 percent of these trained mosquitoes attempted to bite a researcher's DEET-treated hand, whereas untrained mosquitoes overwhelmingly preferred an untreated hand. These findings build on earlier observations that mosquitoes seemed less bothered by DEET after initial exposure, but the mechanism was unclear.

The new research, published in the Journal of Experimental Biology, details how the association forms. In one test, 60 percent of mosquitoes that had previously fed on warm blood alongside DEET later tried to bite when only DEET was present. This compared with only 13-23 percent in various control groups that lacked the simultaneous pairing of blood and DEET. Dr. Nina Stanczyk of ETH Zürich, who has previously studied DEET's effectiveness, commented on the significance of the mosquitoes' learning abilities.

She noted that it is remarkable that mosquitoes can associate such a strong repellent smell with food and become attracted to it afterwards. However, she and other experts emphasize that these findings do not mean DEET loses its potency under normal use. The conditions that lead to this learned association are specific and largely confined to laboratory settings where mosquitoes are repeatedly exposed to DEET in the presence of a blood source.

Professor Francesca Romana Dani, an entomologist at the University of Florence who was not involved in the study, urged caution in interpreting the results. She pointed out that in natural environments, mosquitoes encounter various repellents and do not take repeated blood meals frequently enough to form a lasting association. She added that it is still unknown how long such a memory would persist.

The study authors themselves acknowledge the challenge of getting mosquitoes to feed in the presence of DEET for the first time and suggest that the highest risk for an association is when the repellent begins to wear off. Therefore, the most practical advice for travelers remains to reapply repellent regularly according to product instructions. Overall, the research provides valuable insights into mosquito behavior and the nuances of how they respond to chemical cues.

It highlights the importance of proper repellent use while opening new avenues for understanding insect learning and memory. For public health, the message is clear: DEET continues to be an effective tool against mosquito-borne diseases when used correctly, but scientists are now aware of the potential for adaptation under very specific circumstances





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