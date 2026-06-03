Mother and Daughter Jailed for Laundering Over €500,000 for Boylan Crime Gang

Two women from Drogheda, related to a senior member of the Boylan Organised Crime Group, received 18-month sentences after admitting to laundering more than half a million euros over a 22-month period. The court heard detailed evidence of financial transactions across multiple accounts and countries, alongside a related social welfare fraud. The judge emphasized the seriousness of the prolonged laundering benefiting the criminal network, though cited family connections as the primary motivator rather than duress.

A mother and daughter from Drogheda have been jailed for 18 months after admitting laundering more than €500,000 on behalf of the Boylan organised crime group.

The aunt and cousin of emerging rap artist Dean Thornton, who is a senior member of the Boylan Organised Crime Group, were sentenced for their roles in a significant money laundering operation spanning over two years. The crime group, according to court proceedings, is allegedly headed by two brothers involved in drug sales.

In a related case last year, one brother was identified as the leader of the organised crime group, while his sibling was named as the group's second in command. Dean Thornton himself operated a drug-dealing sub-cell for the Boylan OCG and is awaiting sentencing after admitting money laundering and organised crime offences. Bernadette Thornton admitted two counts of money laundering between March 2020 and December 2022, totaling €282,477.

Alisha Thornton admitted two counts of money laundering totaling €213,018 between January 2021 and December 2022 through an AIB account and other financial channels. Detective Garda Niall McManus provided detailed evidence about the financial flows. An AIB account in Alisha's name showed 48 lodgements totaling €32,425 from January 2021 to November 2022.

Additionally, eight transfers were made by associates of the OCG to that account totaling €8,057, bringing the total amount of criminal conduct into the account to €40,482. A total of 54 transfers amounting to €19,837 were made to Bernadette's bank account.

Furthermore, €151,019 was laundered through her Revolut account, with withdrawals made in four different countries: Dubai, Ukraine, Turkey, and Ireland. The investigation also uncovered a separate social welfare fraud where Alisha made a false statement to claim Carer's Allowance, receiving €11,840 over seven months, which is now being recuperated. Both women claimed they did not profit from the laundering.

Bernadette told gardai she lived in fear since 2018 and that her ex-partner was violent and spent all her money, but the detective suggested the motivation was more about family loyalty than fear. Alisha, when arrested, said she didn't wish to give an account but stated she didn't profit. She later told Probation Services she was assisting a criminal hiding abroad because she didn't want him sleeping on the streets.

Judge Dara Hayes noted there was no evidence they were under duress or threat and attributed the offending to their close relationship to Alisha's cousin, Dean Thornton. The judge described it as a serious offense of prolonged money laundering over 22 months benefiting the Boylan OCG, with members living abroad beyond the reach of gardai.

After handing down a headline sentence of three years and three months for each, the judge suspended the final 21 months, resulting in an effective 18-month prison term for both





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Money Laundering Boylan Organised Crime Group Drogheda Dean Thornton Bernadette Thornton Alisha Thornton Organised Crime Drug Dealing Irish Court Sentencing

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