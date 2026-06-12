Mother Jailed for Life for Inflicting Fatal Injuries on Daughter

A mother has been sentenced to life in prison for causing fatal injuries to her seven-week-old daughter, who lived with profound disability for two years. The court heard that the mother had caused a fractured skull and had delayed medical help, leading to the child's death from a respiratory infection.

Sarah Ngaba , 32, inflicted fatal injuries on her daughter when the youngster was just seven weeks old. She lived with profound disability for the next two years.

A mum who inflicted fatal injuries on her daughter leaving her profoundly disabled has been jailed for life. Sarah Ngaba, 32, caused dreadful, life-shortening and life-limiting head injuries to Eliza Ngaba when the youngster was just seven weeks old. Police say the injuries left Eliza profoundly disabled and vulnerable to infections. The youngster was taken into foster care following the incident on November 13, 2019.

A trial at Birmingham Crown Court heard that Ngaba, formerly of Briarwood in Brookside, Telford, Shropshire, caused fractured Eliza's skull during the attack. She then took a bath and stopped to buy a lottery ticket before catching a taxi to hospital. She was subsequently convicted of causing grievous bodily harm to the child. Eliza however died aged two in August 2022 from a respiratory infection, reports.

A jury at Birmingham Crown Court took nine and a half hours over three days to find her guilty of murder, with a majority verdict of 10 to two. Sentencing Ngaba, Mrs Justice Brunner praised the dedication of Eliza's remarkable foster parents, Laura and Gary Haynes.

Having heard a statement from the foster parents saying they loved Eliza dearly and missed her bright and sunny nature every day, the judge said: Theirs was a stable and caring household and they clearly brought much love and happiness into her life. Turning to Ngaba in the dock, the judge criticised her for booking a taxi to take Eliza to hospital, delaying medical help and failing to maximise her daughter's chances of effective treatment.

Ruling that Eliza's head was likely to have been struck against a wall, the judge told Ngaba: The distribution of injuries shows this was not a momentary attack. The trigger for you losing your temper is not clear. The result of that assault was immediately catastrophic. It would have been obvious to you straight away that Eliza had serious injuries but you continued to act in a callous way.

You deliberately delayed and you deliberately concealed Eliza's terrible state. Instead you put your interests above hers. The judge said it was an unusual feature of the case that Ngaba had already served six years and 211 days of her 14-year sentence for wounding, meaning that time period should be subtracted from a minimum term that would have been 19 years.

The trial heard that Eliza's catastrophic injuries were inflicted through forceful shaking together with a very significant impact to the head. Prosecution counsel Jonas Hankin KC told the court a witness who observed Eliza on a video call on the morning of the assault could see that her body was shaking.

The individual urged Ngaba to take Eliza to hospital straight away, but the defendant claimed she needed to have a bath and failed to call an ambulance, the court was told. Mr Hankin added: Instead, at 8.13am, she rang a taxi company. She was told that no taxi was available until 8.50am and that, if she needed to get to hospital sooner, she would have to make alternative arrangements. Despite that she settled for the taxi at 8.50am.

Doorbell footage captured Ngaba departing her flat at 8.40am, jurors were informed, and footage from a local supermarket at 8.59am revealed her purchasing a lottery ticket and obtaining cashback. The taxi driver, Mr Hankin explained, arrived at 9.05am and described the defendant as appearing very composed and not seeming anxious.

Regarding the defendant's conduct at the hospital, Mr Hankin said: In triage and afterwards, staff described the defendant as annoyed, detached and concerned about housing rather than her baby's medical emergency. The prosecutor continued: The prosecution says that this sequence of events is important. Eliza was visibly shaking.

The defendant was told to take her to A and E. She chose to bathe and dress first, accepted a delayed taxi, went to a supermarket, bought a lottery ticket, travelled calmly to hospital, and did not even rush when she got there. That evidence is difficult to reconcile with the suggestion that the assault on Eliza was the product of an acute childbirth-caused disturbance of mind.

It is more consistent with a lack of urgency, with detachment, self-concern, and a failure simply to prioritise her daughter's welfare





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Sarah Ngaba Eliza Ngaba Birmingham Crown Court Murder Grievous Bodily Harm Foster Parents Profound Disability Respiratory Infection

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