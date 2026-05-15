Mother of Murder Victim Dies in Philippines, Eight Years After Daughter's Murder

The mother of murder victim Jastine Valdez died while on a trip to visit her daughter's grave in the Philippines, it has emerged. Tragic Jastine, who had moved with her parents to Ireland in search of a better life, was kidnapped and brutally murdered by monster Mark Hennessy in Enniskerry, Co Wicklow on May 19, 2018. Now as her loved ones are preparing to mark eight years since the senseless crime, the Irish Mirror has learned that Jastine's mother Tess sadly passed away, several months ago. Tess's tragic death, which has gone unreported until now, occurred while she was on a trip to the Philippines - where she was visiting her daughter's grave in November of last year.

The mother of murder victim Jastine Valdez died while on a trip to visit her daughter's grave in the Philippines, it has emerged. Tragic Jastine, who had moved with her parents to Ireland in search of a better life, was kidnapped and brutally murdered by monster Mark Hennessy in Enniskerry , Co Wicklow on May 19, 2018.

Now as her loved ones are preparing to mark eight years since the senseless crime, the Irish Mirror has learned that Jastine's mother Tess sadly passed away, several months ago. Tess's tragic death, which has gone unreported until now, occurred while she was on a trip to the Philippines - where she was visiting her daughter's grave in November of last year.

Jastine's remains had been repatriated to the Philippines after the horrific murder that saw Hennessy kill her and dump her remains at Puck's Castle in the Dublin Mountains - before he was ultimately shot and killed by an armed Garda. It is understood that heartbroken Danilo has decided to remain in the Philippines following the tragic death of his wife.

When contacted by the Irish Mirror, the former Philippine Consul to Ireland, Raymond Garrett, who was a friend of Tess, paid tribute to a woman who had incredible strength despite suffering so much pain. Another friend, Vanda Brady, spoke of her heartbreak at Tess's death and of the incredible strength and dignity her parents showed through unimaginable loss.

The parents of Jastine, who have always wanted her to be remembered, have paid tribute to her time and again in powerful statements issued to this paper on a number of anniversaries. In a statement issued to us two years ago they said: ‘Thinking of you each day with an aching heart. So we whisper and call your name every time just to ease the pain of losing you. The shock and the trauma still lingers.

We are trying to live our best to fill the void. The emptiness that you left and that no one can feel. We love you and missing you terribly Jastine our princes. ’ Evil Mark Hennessy snatched and murdered Jastine because he is believed to have been infatuated with her - even rehearsing her abduction beforehand.

Speaking publicly for the first time about the frantic search for Jastine, retired detective superintendent Frank Keenaghan previously told us that he believed Hennessy sexually assaulted the student before murdering her – and dumping her in heavy gorse in south County Dublin. The respected former senior garda told us how emergency workers begged Hennessy to tell them where he had hidden Jastine - as they fought to save his life after a Garda detective shot him at the end of a 24-hour manhunt.

Hennessy was shot dead by an armed Garda in the Cherrywood Industrial estate after it was believed he was harming himself or even Jastine in the car he was in. After Hennessy died, gardai discovered a note in the car which contained the words ‘Pucks Castle,’ - the location where they ultimately found Jastine's remains. An inquest at Dublin Coroner's Court into Jastine's death, the jury returned a verdict of unlawful killing





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Murder Kidnapping Brutally Murdered Mark Hennessy Enniskerry Co Wicklow Dublin Mountains Puck's Castle Garda Sexual Assault Unlawful Killing

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