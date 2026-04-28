Mother of Three Stabbed to Death in Waterford City

Yveta Donovalova, a 44-year-old Czech national and mother of three, died in hospital after being attacked at her home in Grange Heights, Waterford City. A man known to the victim has been arrested.

The Waterford community is reeling from the tragic death of Yveta Donovalova, a 44-year-old Czech national and mother of three, who was brutally attacked in her home on Monday evening.

The incident occurred at her residence in Grange Heights, Waterford City, shortly after 6pm. Emergency services were immediately dispatched to the scene, where they discovered Ms. Donovalova suffering from severe injuries consistent with both blunt force trauma and stabbing. Paramedics worked tirelessly to stabilize her and she was swiftly transported to University Hospital Waterford, hoping for a positive outcome.

Sadly, despite the dedicated efforts of the medical team, Ms. Donovalova succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead at the hospital later that night. Ms. Donovalova had been a resident of the Grange Heights estate for over a decade and was a familiar and well-regarded member of the local community. She worked as a cleaner, contributing to the upkeep of the area and building relationships with those around her.

The news of her death has sent shockwaves through the estate and the wider Waterford City area, leaving neighbors and acquaintances deeply saddened and struggling to comprehend the senseless violence. Gardaí have confirmed that a man known to Ms. Donovalova was apprehended shortly after the attack and is currently being detained for questioning. He is being held under the provisions of the law, allowing for a 24-hour period of questioning, excluding necessary breaks.

The investigation is being led by a Senior Investigating Officer, and an incident room has been established at Waterford Garda Station to coordinate the ongoing inquiry. A dedicated Family Liaison Officer has been assigned to provide support and assistance to Ms. Donovalova’s grieving family during this incredibly difficult time. The Gardaí are actively appealing to the public for any information that might assist in their investigation.

They are specifically requesting that anyone who was in the Grange Heights area between 6pm and 6:30pm on Monday, April 27th, 2026, and who may possess relevant camera footage – including CCTV recordings or dashcam footage – come forward and provide it to the investigating officers. Any seemingly insignificant detail could prove crucial in piecing together the events that led to this tragic outcome.

Individuals with any information, regardless of how small it may seem, are urged to contact Waterford Garda Station at 051 305300, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111, or their local Garda station. The community is understandably devastated by this loss, and the Gardaí are committed to conducting a thorough and comprehensive investigation to bring those responsible to justice and provide answers to the family and the community.

The focus remains on supporting the family and ensuring a fair and just outcome. The Irish Mirror continues to provide updates on this developing story





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