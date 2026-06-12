Mother Pleads Not Guilty to Murdering Three Children After Alleged Premeditated Strangulation with Exercise Bands

Lindsay Clancy, a Massachusetts mother, faces first-degree murder charges for the deaths of her three young children, which prosecutors describe as a planned and brutal attack. The case involves alleged online research into killing methods, the use of household items, and a subsequent suicide attempt, leaving the father and community devastated.

Lindsay Clancy has pleaded not guilty to the murder of her three children - Cora, 5, Dawson, 3, and Callan, 8 months - who were allegedly strangled by the mum at the family's home.

A mother accused of murdering her three children allegedly researched methods online prior to killing them with a common household item. Court documents reveal that Lindsay Clancy, from Massachusetts, had been undergoing psychiatric treatment. She is alleged to have killed her five-year-old daughter Cora, three-year-old son Dawson, and eight-month-old baby Callan, by strangling them with exercise bands. She subsequently attempted to take her own life by leaping from a window, prosecutors claim.

Legal filings reveal that Lindsay used her phone and journal to track her mental health and research ways to kill her children. When Lindsay's husband Patrick arrived home, he discovered bloodstains and his wife in their back garden with injuries to her neck and wrists. He was already on the phone to 911 when he found his deceased children, crying: "She killed the kids!

" according to court papers from last week. The devastated father discovered exercise bands wrapped tightly around his children's necks. The fact that he could swiftly remove the bands from his children's throats indicates that the killings were brutal and premeditated, according to prosecutors. The scene was so harrowing that emergency responders who attended required counselling as a result of what they had witnessed.

Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy Cruz described the incident as an "unimaginable, senseless tragedy.

" Cora and Dawson were rushed to hospital but were pronounced dead. Baby Callan was airlifted to Boston Children's Hospital where he remained on life support until he passed away on January 27. The court documents reveal that Clancy messaged her husband requesting he pick up a takeaway and medicine for their children. She also searched for the medication online and verified the restaurant's delivery time.

Lindsay Clancy, charged with the murder of her three children in Duxbury in 2023, appears in court. Plymouth Assistant District Attorney Jennifer Sprague previously stated: "She planned these murders, gave herself the time and privacy needed to commit the murders and then she strangled each child in the place where they should have felt the safest, at home with their mom.

" Clancy entered a not guilty plea to first-degree murder charges in February from Brigham and Women's Hospital. Since the deaths of her three children, she has remained hospitalised and will take part in court proceedings remotely from Tewksbury Hospital. Clancy's solicitor disclosed she was left paralysed from the waist down after falling from a window of the family home and is not expected to walk again.

He further revealed that Clancy was overprescribed psychiatric medications following a post-partum depression diagnosis, according to NBC.

"I want to ask all of you that you find it deep within yourselves to forgive Lindsay, as I have," devastated husband Patrick Clancy said in a January statement. "The real Lindsay was generously loving and caring towards everyone - me, our kids, family, friends, and her patients. " Reflecting on the loss of his children, he went on to say: "I'm constantly reminded of them and with the little sleep I get, I dream about them on repeat...

They gave me purpose and I never took it for granted. There is now a massive void where that purpose once was.





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Lindsay Clancy Murder Of Children Premeditated Killing Exercise Bands Postpartum Depression Massachusetts Duxbury Court Case Family Tragedy Psychiatric Treatment

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