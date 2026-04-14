Mother Seeks Answers After Son's Death Following Police Chase

A mother is desperate for answers after her 21-year-old son was found dead in a pond following a police chase. The family is seeking answers to the circumstances surrounding his death and the lack of clarity.

A mother is desperately seeking answers after her 21-year-old son, Brad Hawkins, was found dead in a pond following a police chase in Merthyr Tydfil. The young father of two was discovered on February 24th in Dowlais duck pond, hours after his car was involved in the chase. His family, including his mother Jaya Bouchard, are devastated and remain deeply troubled by the lack of clarity surrounding his death, six weeks later. Jaya describes Brad as her 'best friend,' a hardworking and 'cheeky' individual who was devoted to his two young sons, Greyson and Hudson, aged four and one. She emphasizes the profound impact his passing has had on their lives, stating that the uncertainty prevents them from properly grieving. She says the police were not treating his death as suspicious.

Jaya raises serious concerns about the circumstances surrounding her son's death, emphasizing the lack of definitive information. She questions the events that led to his body being found in the pond and the missing items, including his watch, chain, coat, car keys, and phone. She finds it unusual that police ruled out suicide given he had two young boys, and feels the situation is 'sinister.' She recounts the story of another boy, whom Brad had reportedly just met that weekend, who claimed that Brad had gone back to the car to retrieve their phones. However, Jaya questions the validity of this account, as there's no evidence to support it. She also highlights the limited CCTV footage available, with nothing after 10:30 PM on the night of his death. Despite requests, the police have not appealed to the public for further CCTV or dashcam footage, which adds to Jaya's frustration and fuels her desire for a thorough investigation.

The police have stated that the death is not currently being treated as suspicious but is still unexplained, and they are exploring all lines of inquiry. A police spokesperson confirmed that South Wales Police responded to the scene at 1:30 PM on February 24th, where the 21-year-old was found deceased. They confirmed they are keeping the family updated. They are appealing for anyone with information, CCTV, or dashcam footage from between 12:30 AM and 1:30 AM on February 24th, especially sightings of a dark grey Audi A3 sport, index FR12 LSU, in the vicinity of Brecon Road, The Walk, and the Pant area of Merthyr, to contact South Wales Police. The family has organized a funeral, and the service was so well-attended that it filled two chapels, with many people watching on screens outside. Jaya's heartfelt plea for answers reflects the family's deep anguish and their determination to uncover the truth behind Brad's tragic death.





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Death Police Chase Unexplained Death Investigation Family Grief

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