Mother Sent Sister Box of Iceland Souvenirs Before Daughter's Murder, Court Hears

A woman accused of murdering her daughter sent her sister a box containing souvenirs and jewellery from Iceland shortly before the killing, a court in Reykjavik has heard.

A woman accused of murdering her daughter sent her sister a box containing souvenirs and jewellery from Iceland shortly before the killing, a court in Reykjavik has heard.

The observation was made by defendant Ming Ting Mancel's sister, Yen Ting, who gave evidence via video link from France. Ming Ting Mancel is accused of, and denies, murdering her daughter Catherine in collaboration with her deceased husband Emeric Mancel. The family had travelled to Reykjavik in June last year, supposedly for a final holiday before carrying out a suicide pact together.

The bodies of Catherine and Emeric were found a week later at the luxury Reykjavik Edition Hotel on June 14th, 2025. Yen Ting testified that the last time she saw Catherine was in the summer of 2018. She described her niece as quite shy, and said she did not speak a lot. She said Catherine did not seem to have any developmental difficulties and was capable of normal conversation, but acknowledged she was a bit fragile.

When the subject of moving away from home had come up, Catherine had said she was happy living with her parents and did not want to move out. Yen Ting stated that it had been many years since her sister Ming Ting had been in France, and that they kept in touch using the WeChat app.

She recalled the two most recent occasions when her sister had come to France with her family - the first about 16 years ago and the second in 2018. She spoke of contact she had had with her sister on Wednesday, June 11th last year, the last time they had exchanged messages. Speaking in French, Yen Ting told the court that Ming Ting sent her a WeChat message to say only that she was going to receive a package soon.

That was her last message. Yen Ting recalled how she had been worried by the message. It was very short, she said, and had not seemed like her sister's usual messages. Yen Ting received this package five days later - two days after her niece and brother-in-law's bodies were discovered at the hotel.

In it were souvenirs from Iceland as well as jewellery belonging to Ming Ting Mancel - specifically, a ring. Earlier, a medical examiner detailed how Catherine Mancel may have struggled to get free from an attempt to strangle her before she died. Marks on her neck showed she may have tried to break free of the noose, he told Reykjavik district court.

Catherine also had two stab wounds, the second of which wounded her in the heart and eventually killed her, he said. The examiner added that the attempt at strangulation most likely occurred before the second stabbing. On Friday, Ming Ting Mancel had explained how her daughter Catherine had wanted to die with her parents, but that being stabbed had not been her preferred method.

However, her parents had been unable to think of a more certain way. In the district prosecutor's indictment, Ming Ting Mancel is accused of holding her daughter down along with her husband, and tying a noose around her neck to stop her breathing. They are also charged with stabbing her twice.

Ming Ting Mancel has claimed that she held her daughter's hand while her husband stabbed her on a chair in the bathroom, and that they later moved her to the bed where he stabbed her again. Ming Ting Mancel initially admitted at the scene that she had killed her husband and daughter, but later changed her statement and now pleads not guilty, saying her husband carried out the killings.

The trial continues in Reykjavik, drawing significant media attention due to the disturbing nature of the case and the suicide pact theory. The sister's testimony about the package has added a layer of intrigue, suggesting that Ming Ting was planning ahead even as the family's final days unfolded. The case has also raised questions about the family's dynamics and Catherine's state of mind.

As the proceedings progress, the court will hear more evidence from forensic experts and possibly from other relatives. The verdict will hinge on whether the prosecution can prove Ming Ting's active participation in the murder, or whether her version of events - that she was a passive bystander - holds up under scrutiny.

The tragedy has left a lasting impact on all involved, with Yen Ting describing her sister as a loving mother prior to these events, making the case all the more heartbreaking





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Murder Trial Iceland Souvenirs Sister Testimony Catherine Mancel Reykjavik Edition Hotel

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