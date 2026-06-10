Mother Weeps During Testimony About Daughter's Stabbing in Dublin

A mother testified at the Central Criminal Court about her daughter's severe injuries from a knife attack at Parnell Square, describing the moment she learned of the stabbing and the child's ongoing medical struggles.

A mother whose daughter suffered catastrophic injuries in a knife attack at Dublin 's Parnell Square in November 2023 broke down in tears as she recounted receiving a phone call that her child had been stabbed.

The woman, who cannot be named to protect her daughter's identity, told the Central Criminal Court that she worked just minutes away from the scene and immediately ran towards the school. When she arrived, she saw five emergency service workers tending to her then-five-year-old daughter, whose pink backpack and pink shoes were visible near the entrance. The mother described the chaos of the scene, with ambulances, fire trucks, and Garda cars cordoning off the area.

She recalled seeing the accused, Riad Bouchaker, being placed into an ambulance as she desperately sought information about her child. The first question she asked the surgeon later was whether her daughter was dead. The girl suffered a stab wound to the right ventricle of her heart and endured approximately 40 minutes without oxygen to her brain, resulting in severe brain damage. She is now non-verbal, confined to a wheelchair, and requires tube feeding through her stomach.

She has developed dystonia, a neurological condition affecting muscle movement, and can only communicate through blinking to indicate yes or no. Her mother described the ongoing challenges, including the need for medication to sleep and sedation when her temperature rises or she becomes constipated. The child remains in a fragile state, requiring constant care, and her family has been told to take her recovery hour by hour.

The trial continues with Bouchaker facing multiple charges, including attempted murder of three children, assault causing harm to two others and a passerby, and possession of a kitchen knife. The prosecution argues that his actions showed an intent to kill, while the defense maintains that he was not in his right mind due to anger over a denied social welfare payment. The jury is expected to hear further testimony from medical experts and other witnesses over the coming weeks





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