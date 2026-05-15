Mourinho Re-emergence in Possible on Madrid's Brink

After a turbulent period as Real Madrid's manager due to his relationship with key players and his team's decline, speculation has been rife about a possible return to the Santiago Bernabéu when the season ends. With Florentino Pérez's presidential victory and worsening crisis at Madrid, Mourinho's re-emergence seems all but certain, with some seeing him as the only candidate capable of boosting the club.

The idea that one day José Mourinho might return to the Santiago Bernabéu had long hung in the air, despite the Portuguese coach's comments that he had not set foot in the legendary stadium since departing in May 2013.

However, amidst Madrid's season-long decline and Florentino Pérez's unexpected call for elections, the impossible now seems probable. A clause in Mourinho's contract allows him to leave Benfica, where he is currently manager, during the 10 days following the end of the season. As the day of Madrid's season finish nears, there have been unconfirmed reports of an approach from the club, suggesting a possible reunion.

With a relationship said to be strained with several squad members, including Sergio Ramos and Iker Casillas, Mourinho's return would likely lead to further division among the players. Nevertheless, Florentino Pérez's presidential victory and the easing of Madrid's crisis—which has seen a long list of candidates as manager dwindle down to Mourinho himself—may pave the way for the possible return. Others have longed for this moment, believing he can return as a saviour to bolster the struggling club.

Any renewed Mourinho stay could well be different, with him potentially welcomed back as as more probable manager now





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Realmadrid Josémourinho Six-Year Stint Turbulent Times Return To Bernabéu

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