Family and friends pay emotional tribute to Carrie Mullane, whose body was found in Lough Erne after a month-long search, at her funeral in Moyross on Wednesday.

Families and close friends gathered at Corpus Christi Church in Moyross on Wednesday to pay final respects to Carrie Mullane, a 39-year-old mother whose death sparked a major police investigation and an emotional community response. The funeral service provided a space for her children and relatives to honor her memory after her body was discovered in Lough Erne in Co Fermanagh, nearly a month after she was last seen alive on October 10th.

Children Deliver Emotional Tributes

Carrie Mullane's young daughter, Madison, addressed the congregation with a heartfelt message, describing her mother as a selfless individual who consistently prioritized others over herself. Madison recalled how her mother lit up every room she entered and was always available to support everyone around her, despite the world not being kind to her. She noted that despite the hardships, her mother always managed to make things work and held a significant place in the lives of those who knew her. Madison concluded her tribute by expressing how much her family missed her, promising to make her mother proud and affirming that she would miss her more than words could ever convey.

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Her son, Jayden, took the podium to express profound gratitude to the Police Service of Northern Ireland for their relentless efforts, as well as to the neighbors and friends in Moyross for their unwavering support during this difficult time. He emphasized that Carrie would not have wanted to be mourned in sorrow but rather celebrated as the loving, fun, and messy person she truly was. Jayden reflected on their family dynamics, stating that while they did not have a lot of material wealth, they always had each other, which was sufficient for them. He described how they always found ways to laugh and joke together, noting that Carrie loved a good party and suggesting that she was likely enjoying one in the afterlife. He added that he had never been prouder to call Carrie Mullane his mother, asserting that she was far too good for this world.

Symbols of Life and Faith

The service was marked by intimate personal touches that reflected Carrie Mullane's daily life and personality. Loved ones brought symbolic items to the altar, including a cup to represent her love of tea, her nose rings, a bottle of coke, and her make-up, all of which served as tangible reminders of her presence and habits. These items were placed with care, allowing the mourners to connect with the details of her life that made her unique.

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Parish priest Fr Pat Hogan offered words of comfort to the grieving family, acknowledging the profound pain of the waiting period. He noted that the family had endured weeks of waiting, hoping for contact, hoping for the body to be found, and hoping for her to be brought home. Fr Pat Hogan affirmed that Carrie was now at home, surrounded by the people she loved and who loved her in return, providing a sense of closure and peace to those in attendance. He recognized the specific pain of not knowing the outcome for so long and the relief that her remains had finally been recovered and returned to her community.

Survivors and Future Legal Proceedings

Carrie Mullane is survived by her four children: Jayden, Madison, Lily, and Luke. Her immediate family also includes her parents, Martin and Sandra, as well as her siblings, Lisa, Kevin, Sandra, and Martin. The loss has left a significant void in the lives of her extended family and the wider community in Moyross, who had been deeply involved in the search for answers. Her body was subsequently buried in Ballycannon Cemetery in Meelick, Co Clare, allowing her to rest in the ground of her heritage.

The conclusion of the funeral service does not mark the end of the legal process surrounding her death. Three people have already appeared in court in connection with Carrie Mullane's death, indicating that criminal proceedings are underway. The Police Service of Northern Ireland's involvement, which Jayden thanked during the service, continues as the case moves through the judicial system. The community in Moyross remains connected to the Mullane family, offering support as they navigate the aftermath of the tragedy and await further developments in the case.