Moyes Provides Update on Coleman and Gueye Futures at Everton

Everton manager David Moyes has discussed the contract situations of Seamus Coleman and Idrissa Gueye, both set to be out of contract at the end of the season. Moyes hints at a potential non-playing role for Coleman while promising news on Gueye's future soon.

Everton manager David Moyes has provided an update regarding the contract situations of experienced players Seamus Coleman and Idrissa Gueye , both of whom are approaching the end of their current deals with the club.

The pair’s futures have been a subject of speculation, particularly given Coleman’s age and recent injury struggles. Moyes has publicly expressed his desire to retain Coleman’s involvement with Everton, though he has indicated this may not necessarily be in a traditional playing role. The veteran defender will turn 38 later this year and is currently weighing up his options regarding extending his playing career.

Despite his age, Coleman is reportedly keen to continue playing, and Ireland’s national team manager, Heimir Hallgrímsson, has suggested he could feature in the Euro 2028 squad. Moyes has consistently highlighted his appreciation for Coleman, stating he wants the player to remain connected to the club in some capacity. He acknowledged that formal contract discussions haven’t yet taken place, but he maintains regular private conversations with Coleman.

The manager’s comments suggest a willingness to explore alternative roles for the long-serving player, potentially within the coaching staff or in a mentoring capacity. Coleman’s last Premier League appearance for Everton was in November, during a 1-0 victory against Manchester United. Unfortunately, that match saw him sustain a hamstring injury after only ten minutes of play, following a successful international break with Ireland where they secured World Cup qualification wins against Portugal and Hungary.

He has recently been included in matchday squads, appearing on the bench against Arsenal, Chelsea, and Brentford, but was absent from the squad for the recent Merseyside derby against Liverpool. This absence has fueled further speculation about his future at the club. Turning to Idrissa Gueye, Moyes indicated that clarity on his situation is also forthcoming. While details regarding Gueye’s potential departure or extension haven’t been revealed, Moyes assured fans that more information will be available in the coming weeks.

The manager, currently in his second tenure at Everton, refrained from providing specifics ahead of Saturday’s away match against West Ham, but his statement suggests that a decision has either been made or is close to being finalized. The situation with both players is crucial for Everton as they plan for the future. Coleman represents a significant part of the club’s history and a valuable presence in the dressing room, while Gueye has been a consistent performer in midfield.

The club will need to carefully consider their options to ensure they maintain a competitive squad while also recognizing the contributions of these experienced players. The upcoming weeks promise to be decisive as Everton navigates these contract negotiations and shapes its squad for the seasons to come. Fans are eagerly awaiting further updates on the futures of these two important members of the team, hoping for positive outcomes that benefit both the players and the club





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