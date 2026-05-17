Moylan reflects on dream debut and future

Jack Moylan speaks of his overwhelming emotions and memories after his dream debut - his three-goal haul and the support of his personal fan club.

Jack Moylan speaks of emotions and memories after dream debut Jack Moylan says he will cherish his dream debut - regardless of whether it’s his only Ireland cap or the first of 100 appearances.

His second-half treble came after Tom Cannon scored twice - and Moylan admitted he was in a ‘state of shock’ afterwards. Moylan had his own personal fan club at the Estadio Enrique Roca on Saturday evening - with his mum and dad, partner, her sister and four of his best friends in attendance. Moylan added that he would treasure Saturday’s game - even if it was his last senior appearance for Ireland.

‘Lads in the dressing room have played 50 games. Tonight might not have meant anything to them but it meant the absolute world to me,’ he said





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