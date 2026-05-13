MU Barnhall RFC make impressive debut in AIL

MU Barnhall RFC have achieved the highest level in their history, making a respectable debut in the All-Ireland League Division 1B. The rugby club from Kildare has had a remarkable season, winning the Leinster Senior League and securing a U20 All-Ireland title.

PLENTY OF CLUBS up and down the country had cause for celebration at the end of another cracking campaign of domestic rugby in Ireland, but MU Barnhall RFC have had more reasons than most to enjoy themselves.

The headline achievement for the Kildare club was promotion into Division 1B of the men's All-Ireland League for next season, the highest level the club has achieved in its history. It has been a long time coming, with Barnhall suffering promotion play-off defeat for the last three successive years. Back in 2020, they seemed to be cruising towards direct promotion before Covid-19 hit and the league was cancelled. All that hurt along the way fed into something special this season.

They got the job done with a dominant campaign in Division 2A, winning 16 of their 18 games and skipping the play-off altogether. Head coached by former Connacht and Ireland A hooker Adrian Flavin, the Barnhall men's team also won the Leinster Senior League in September, a success that indicated good things were to come in the AIL.

Flavin has been nominated for AIL men's coach of the year at tomorrow's awards ceremony, while place-kicking fullback Neil Byrne and powerful centre Shane Mallon, formerly of Connacht, are up for Division 2A player of the year





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Rugby Cork Kildare Division 2A Division 1B Promotion Play-Offs All-Ireland League Coach Of The Year Player Of The Year

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