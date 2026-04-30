MucoCare Aims to Revolutionize Treatment for Oral Mucositis in Cancer Patients

MucoCare, a new medical technology initiative, is developing a solution to address the debilitating side effect of oral mucositis in cancer patients. Led by a team of experts, the project seeks to improve patient outcomes and quality of life by creating an effective treatment or prevention method for this painful condition.

MucoCare, a pioneering medical technology initiative, is tackling the severe and often overlooked side effect of cancer treatment known as oral mucositis . This painful condition, caused by chemotherapy and radiation therapy, damages the mucosal lining of the mouth and throat, leading to symptoms such as dryness, inflammation, and ulceration.

In extreme cases, patients may require hospitalization, strong pain medication, and tube feeding, which can significantly delay their cancer treatment and recovery. Current treatments, including gels, ointments, analgesics, mouthwashes, and low-level laser therapy, have shown inconsistent results and are not universally effective across all patient groups. Laser therapy, in particular, faces practical challenges in delivery, limiting its widespread use.

Recognizing the urgent need for a more effective solution, cancer surgeon Professor Aoife Lowery and consultant oncologist Michael McCarthy, both dedicated to improving patient quality of life and survival rates, joined forces with Professor Martin O’Halloran of the Translational Medical Device Lab at Galway University Hospital. Together, they launched the MucoCare project to address this critical gap in cancer care.

Dr. Sahar Avazzadeh, MucoCare’s commercial lead, highlights the devastating impact of mucositis on patients and healthcare systems, emphasizing that despite its significant burden, the condition remains under-addressed. The project is part of the ARC Hub, an initiative aimed at accelerating the commercialization of medical technology and health research by fostering collaboration among researchers, clinicians, and commercial experts.

Established in 2025 with over €30 million in funding from the State and the EU, the ARC Hub supports a range of healthcare innovations, including smart dressings for wound care, advanced fall detection sensors, and implantable drug-delivery devices for high blood pressure treatment. MucoCare is still in its early stages, with key decisions yet to be made regarding whether the solution will focus on prevention or treatment and whether it will take the form of a drug or a medical device.

The team is currently conducting over 200 interviews with patients, nurses, consultants, and other healthcare professionals to precisely identify the needs and operational requirements of the treatment. Avazzadeh stresses the importance of this slow but vital process, noting that different stakeholders have varying perspectives on the condition and its treatment. Patients, nurses, and consultants all have unique insights, and the solution must address these diverse needs while ensuring technical and operational feasibility.

If the treatment is not user-friendly, it risks being overlooked in clinical practice. The MucoCare team, consisting of four members and supported by €200,000 in funding, aims to complete the development process within five years, encompassing clinical trials and regulatory approval. The primary target for the treatment is patients undergoing stem-cell transplantation, where the incidence and severity of mucositis are particularly high, affecting 80 to 90 percent of cases.

In the US alone, around 150,000 patients annually experience severe complications from the condition. Over time, the technology could be expanded to support additional patient groups, such as those undergoing treatment for head and neck cancers. The Translational Medical Device Lab, led by O’Halloran, has a track record of developing impactful medical devices, including breakthrough treatments for hair loss and peripheral neuropathy in cancer patients.

These solutions were later licensed to Luminate Medical, and MucoCare is expected to follow a similar commercialization path, though spinning out as an independent start-up remains a possibility. Dr. Avazzadeh, a neuroscientist with a PhD from the University of Galway, brings extensive experience in translational R&D and start-up operations, having previously worked with AtriAN Medical and Relevium Medical, a biotechnology company developing novel solutions for chronic pain





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