Mullingar boxers win gold and bronzes at U19 World Championships

Three Olympian Boxing Club fighters claimed one gold and two bronze medals at the U19 World Championships in Montenegro, boosting Ireland to third place among 69 nations.

Three athletes from Mullingar's Olympic Boxing Club lifted medals on the podium at the World Boxing U19 Championships held in Montenegro in October, securing one gold and two bronze medals for Ireland and placing the country third among the 69 nations represented.

Gold for John Donoghue at 70kg

19‑year‑old John Donoghue captured the gold medal in the 70kg division, defeating Kazakhstan's current Asian U19 champion Bibarys Ashirbay in a two‑round lead that became decisive in the third round. The match saw Donoghue accelerate the pace and land power punches that forced Ashirbay into a defensive rhythm.

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Head coach John Joe Joyce, a former Olympian, noted that he had expected Donoghue to be a strong contender for gold. "I felt like he was the man to beat," Joyce said, adding that Donoghue's ability to adapt between rounds was a key factor in his victory.

Bronze medallists Jason and Louise

Jason Donoghue, John's brother, and clubmate Louise Joyce each earned a bronze medal, accounting for half of Ireland's medal haul. Jason, born in 2009, was 17 at the tournament, while Louise, who turned 17 in October, was just 16 during the competition, underscoring their early achievements.

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Joyce commented that the younger athletes had "left it behind" by losing in the semi‑finals, but still praised their accomplishments. He highlighted the club's focus on producing elite performers, noting that all boxers are trained with a long‑term perspective for senior competition.

Olympic Boxing Club's track record and future plans

Opened in 2014, Olympic Boxing Club has amassed 20 underage world and European medals, four senior All‑Ireland titles, and one world elite medal. The club's former athlete Patsy Joyce brought home a bronze at the 2022 World Boxing Championships in Liverpool, contributing to the club's growing reputation.

Joyce explained that sustaining such a high standard requires continuous recruitment, as many boxers drop out before turning 18. He stated the club's mantra is "onto the next competition," reflecting a culture that prioritises progression over celebration.

Upcoming competitions for club athletes

Niamh Keogh is scheduled to compete at the European U23 Championships in Croatia later this week, while John Donoghue will participate in his first National Elite Championships in January, in a 70kg class that includes reigning champion Jon McConnell, who holds a Commonwealth gold and a 2026 European Elite bronze.

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Joyce expressed confidence in Donoghue's prospects, citing his experience sparring with elite fighters and his current form.