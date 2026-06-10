Multiple Food Businesses Served Closure Orders Over Hygiene and Rodent Infestations

The FSAI has issued several closure orders to food businesses for serious breaches of food safety regulations, including rodent infestations, inadequate cleaning, and improper food storage. Most orders have been lifted after corrective actions, but one remains in place. The FSAI chief executive warned of recurring lapses in fundamental food safety practices.

The Food Safety Authority of Ireland ( FSAI ) has served several closure orders on food businesses across the country for violations of hygiene and food safety regulations.

Among the establishments affected was the Sheela Palace Restaurant at Liffey Valley, which was closed due to significant rodent activity. Inspectors found evidence of rats, including a carcass and droppings, in both bar areas and the main kitchen. The closure notice, issued on May 7th, was lifted on May 15th after the issues were addressed.

Other businesses served with closure orders include the Shapla Indian Spice restaurant in Carlow, closed for insufficient cleaning standards; The Captain's Catch takeaway in Limerick, which lacked a basic cleaning programme; and a food-serving table at Fairgreen Shopping Centre in Mullingar, where high-risk foods were stored at unsafe temperatures and hand-washing facilities were absent. The Mace Supermarket in Harmonstown, Navan, had a prefab storage unit closed due to compliance issues posing an immediate danger to public health.

That order was imposed on May 27th and lifted the next day. In Dublin, a food business in the Dove Centre, Carrick-on-Suir, named Jilly and Joe's, was closed for improper cooling of cooked foods. The orders for these establishments have all been lifted, except for the table at Fairgreen Centre. Greg Dempsey, chief executive of the FSAI, expressed concern over the recurring issues.

He stated that the types of problems identified point to clear failures in basic food-safety controls. He emphasized that lapses in hygiene, cleaning, safe food handling practices, and evidence of pest activity are fundamental requirements that every food business is legally obliged to meet. The FSAI continues to enforce compliance to protect public health, and businesses are expected to maintain high standards at all times





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Food Safety Closure Orders FSAI Rodent Infestation Hygiene Violations Public Health Ireland

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