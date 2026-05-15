Multiple grenade attacks in feud between young criminals

The feud between young criminals has escalated to the point of deadly violence. There have been reports of arson, shootings, and the use of grenades, including the recent bomb attack in Ballymun and the earlier grenade attacks in the Hampton Wood area.

The attack comes just days after a separate incident in Ballymun , where a grenade caused significant damage. Gardai and Dublin Fire Brigade rushed to the scene and extinguished the flames, which had engulfed the car in the driveway and done damage to the front of the house.

A teenage girl aged 18 was evacuated from the house and rushed to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The alarm was raised shortly after 5:30 am, but details about the incident are still limited. The perpetrators seem to have access to serious weaponry, and locals in the area have been subjected to daily incidents amid this spiraling feud. Gardaí in Ballymun are appealing for witnesses





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Feud Young Criminals Death Violence Grenade Arson Shooting Dublin Ballymun Belclare Avenue Granville Lane

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