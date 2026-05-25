Munster Face Key Player Loss Ahead of URC Quarter‑Final in Pretoria

Munster confirm fly‑half Jack Crowley and several forwards are out for the United Rugby Championship quarter‑final against the Bulls, leaving coach Clayton McMillan to reshuffle a weakened side for the high‑altitude clash in South Africa.

Munster Rugby have suffered a major setback as they prepare for their United Rugby Championship quarter‑final against the Bulls in Pretoria this Saturday. The team’s first‑choice fly‑half Jack Crowley will miss the match after the ongoing leg injury that first surfaced during a warm‑up session with Ulster a month ago has not improved.

Crowley has been unable to train at full capacity since the injury and was forced to withdraw from the starting line‑up in the final regular‑season fixture against the Lions two weeks ago. The club confirmed on Monday that medical staff have ruled him out for the Pretoria encounter, leaving head coach Clayton McMillan to rely on veteran JJ Hanrahan to steer the backline in what will be a demanding test at the high‑altitude Loftus Versfeld stadium.

The injury blow is compounded by a further list of absentees that will weaken Munster’s forward pack and backline on Saturday. Captain Tadhg Beirne will sit out alongside fellow second‑row forwards Edwin Edogbo and Jean Kleyn, while loosehead prop Michael Milne, tighthead prop Oli Jager, centre Tom Farrell and wing Calvin Nash have also been ruled out for the trip.

Their absence creates a significant challenge for McMillan, who will need to reshuffle the squad and give opportunities to less‑experienced players in a high‑stakes knockout fixture. On a positive note, lock Fineen Wycherley and centre Alex Nankivell have returned to full training after missing the victory over the Lions on 16 May, providing some reinforcement for the depleted side.

Munster will depart for South Africa on Tuesday, with the squad scheduled to arrive in Pretoria on Wednesday afternoon to acclimatise to the altitude and conditions. The kick‑off is set for midday Irish time on Saturday, giving the Irish province a narrow window to finalize tactics and integrate the returning players. The Bulls, playing on home soil, will be keen to exploit the weakened Munster line‑up, aiming to secure a place in the semi‑finals.

Munster’s coaching staff will have to balance the need for defensive solidity with the imperative to generate enough points to stay in the competition, while also managing the workload of the remaining fit players. The outcome of this match will be crucial in determining Munster’s path forward in the URC, as they seek to overcome the adversity posed by injuries and maintain their bid for the title





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Munster Rugby United Rugby Championship Jack Crowley Injury Bulls Pretoria Quarter‑Final

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