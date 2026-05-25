Munster Hurling Championship: Is it still a brilliant competition or has it become too focused on crowds and aura?

The Munster Hurling Championship has been deemed 'shite' by many, with some arguing that it has lost its appeal due to the lack of success of Munster teams in the All-Ireland championships. However, others believe that the Leinster hurling championship is the new cool, with teams like Kilkenny and Galway dominating the competition.

The Munster Hurling Championship has been deemed 'shite' by many, with some arguing that it has lost its appeal due to the lack of success of Munster teams in the All-Ireland championships.

However, others believe that the Leinster hurling championship is the new cool, with teams like Kilkenny and Galway dominating the competition. The debate has sparked a heated discussion among fans and pundits, with some calling for a shift in focus to the Leinster championship.

Meanwhile, the Dublin hurling team has been gaining attention as a potential dark horse in the competition. The World Cup has also been brought up as a distraction from the GAA, with some fans choosing to follow the hipster team of Belgium.

As the summer season heats up, the debate over the Munster Hurling Championship is expected to continue, with some arguing that it is a brilliant competition, but others believing that it has become too focused on the crowds and the aura surrounding it. The recent comments from Niall Ó Ceallacháin, who beat Kilkenny for the first time in 70 years, have added fuel to the fire, with some calling for a more realistic assessment of the Munster Hurling Championship.

The discussion has also touched on the importance of teams standing on their own two feet, rather than relying on the Munster championship to drive their success. As the summer wears on, it remains to be seen whether the Munster Hurling Championship can regain its former glory or if the Leinster championship will continue to be the focus of attention.

The debate is expected to continue, with some fans and pundits calling for a shift in focus to the Leinster championship, while others argue that the Munster championship is still a brilliant competition. The recent fixture of the provincial final has also brought attention to the competition, with Cork hammering Clare by 16 points to set up a Munster final against Limerick.

The All-Ireland senior hurling state of play has also been discussed, with some teams facing dark clouds due to their performances. As the summer season heats up, the debate over the Munster Hurling Championship is expected to continue, with some arguing that it is a brilliant competition, but others believing that it has become too focused on the crowds and the aura surrounding it.

The recent comments from Niall Ó Ceallacháin have added fuel to the fire, with some calling for a more realistic assessment of the Munster Hurling Championship. The discussion has also touched on the importance of teams standing on their own two feet, rather than relying on the Munster championship to drive their success.

As the summer wears on, it remains to be seen whether the Munster Hurling Championship can regain its former glory or if the Leinster championship will continue to be the focus of attention





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