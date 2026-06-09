Munster Rugby Appoints Former Ireland International Jared Payne as New Attack Coach

Munster has secured former Ireland player Jared Payne on a two-year deal to lead their attack and backs coaching in collaboration with Mossy Lawler.

Munster Rugby has officially announced a significant addition to its coaching staff with the appointment of Jared Payne . The former Ireland international has signed a two-year contract to serve as the province's new attack coach.

This strategic move comes as part of a broader overhaul of the coaching setup under the guidance of head coach Clayton McMillan. Payne, a New Zealand native, brings a wealth of high-level playing and coaching experience to the table. During his playing career, he became a mainstay in the Irish backline, earning 20 caps after qualifying through the three-year residency rule while representing Ulster.

His prowess as an outside centre and fullback was recognized on the global stage, most notably when he was selected for the 2017 British and Irish Lions tour to New Zealand. However, his professional playing days came to an abrupt and premature end in 2018 when a series of concussions forced him into early retirement, a transition that shifted his focus from the pitch to the sidelines.

Following his departure from active play, Payne transitioned seamlessly into the coaching realm, where he quickly established a reputation for technical expertise and tactical leadership. He began his coaching journey at Ulster, where he spent four seasons focusing on the defensive structures of the team. His ambition to grow professionally led him to France in 2022, where he joined Clermont, one of the powerhouses of the Top 14 league.

After his stint in France, he moved to the Welsh region Scarlets, initially taking on the role of backs and attack coach before shifting back into a defensive focus. This diverse journey across Ireland, France, and Wales has provided him with a multifaceted understanding of the game, allowing him to blend different tactical philosophies and adapt to various rugby cultures and player temperaments.

The timing of Payne's arrival at Munster is particularly noteworthy given the recent turbulence surrounding the attack coaching position. Following the exit of Mike Prendergast, the province had initially reached an agreement to bring in Roger Randle to lead the attack.

However, that arrangement was unexpectedly cancelled due to a controversial fallout, leaving a vacancy in a critical area of the team's strategic planning. This vacancy opened the door for the 40-year-old Payne to step in. Rather than being the sole voice on attack, Payne will work in a collaborative partnership with Mossy Lawler. In a move that signals long-term stability, Lawler has signed an upgraded assistant coach contract that extends his tenure until 2028.

Both men carry the official designation of assistant coach, but they will share the responsibility of shaping the province's attacking framework and managing the backs. The broader coaching architecture at Munster is now taking a definitive shape under the leadership of Clayton McMillan. General manager Ian Costello has described the current ensemble as a very exciting and ambitious coaching team.

Alongside Payne and Lawler, the staff includes Jimmy Duffy, who was recently confirmed as the forwards coach after previous spells with Connacht and Ulster, and Denis Leamy, who continues his vital work as the defense coach. This collective of experienced professionals is designed to support McMillan in driving the province toward greater success in both the United Rugby Championship and the European Champions Cup.

The synergy between the specialized coaches is intended to create a comprehensive support system for the players, ensuring that every facet of the game, from set-pieces to open-field attacking play, is addressed with precision and innovation. In his initial remarks, Jared Payne expressed his gratitude and enthusiasm for the opportunity to join a club with such a storied history and a deep-rooted connection to its community.

He emphasized his desire to contribute to the club's ambition and work closely with the players to propel the organization forward. Head coach Clayton McMillan echoed these sentiments, highlighting Payne's extensive range of skills and his ability to empower players to reach their full potential. McMillan stressed that the attack portfolio is far too vast for a single individual to manage effectively, arguing that it is fundamentally a two-person job.

By splitting the responsibilities between Lawler and Payne, McMillan believes the team can achieve a higher level of detail and accountability, fostering an innovative environment where the attacking strategy can evolve and thrive based on empirical data and on-field performance





The42_ie / 🏆 5. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Munster Rugby Jared Payne Rugby Union Coaching Appointment Ireland Rugby

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Limerick Win 26th Munster Title in Thrilling Match Against CorkLimerick secured their 26th Munster title in a thrilling match against Cork, with Patrick Collins making a crucial decision that sealed the win for Limerick.

Read more »

Ledge Limerick edge Cork to claim dramatic Munster hurling titleIn a thrilling Munster hurling final, Limerick secured a one-point victory over Cork with a stoppage-time winner from Peter Casey. The game shifted from a tight contest to Limerick dominance in the final minutes, highlighted by a virtuoso shot from the sideline and a decisive team move. Cork's late free, taken against the wind by goalkeeper Patrick Collins, came too late to change the outcome, cementing Limerick's provincial title.

Read more »

Limerick Edge Cork in Rain-Soaked Munster FinalLimerick claimed the Munster hurling title with a one-point victory over Cork in a game heavily influenced by atrocious weather conditions. Cork's manager expressed frustration over free counts despite the statistical outcome, while the match was marked by a pitch invasion and standout performances, including Nickie Quaid being named Man of the Match.

Read more »

Limerick Edge Cork in Thrilling Munster ClashLimerick have secured a hard-fought victory over Cork in the Munster championship, with the game going down to the wire. The win marks Limerick's seventh Munster title under the John Kiely era, with the team's dominance in the province continuing. The victory was significant for Limerick, who had been seeking to overcome a recent run of losses to Cork. The game was a closely contested and intense affair, with both teams displaying impressive skill and determination. Limerick's victory was sealed by a late scoring burst, with the team outscoring Cork in the final minutes of the game.

Read more »