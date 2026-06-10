Munster Rugby Appoints Jared Payne as Attack and Backline Coach, Mossy Lawler Extends Contract

Munster Rugby has appointed former Ireland international Jared Payne as attack and backline coach on a two-year deal, while Mossy Lawler has signed a contract extension. Payne brings extensive coaching experience from Ulster, Clermont Auvergne, and the Scarlets.

Munster Rugby has announced the appointment of former Ireland and British & Irish Lions international Jared Payne as attack and backline coach on a two-year deal.

The New Zealander joins new forwards coach Jimmy Duffy and Mossy Lawler, who has signed a two-year contract extension, as part of a restructured coaching team under head coach Graham McMillan. Payne's arrival marks a significant addition to the province's backroom staff, bringing with him a wealth of experience from both his playing and coaching career across Ireland, New Zealand, France, and Wales.

Payne, who won 20 caps for Ireland before retiring in 2018 due to injury, immediately transitioned into coaching and served as defence coach at Ulster from 2018 to 2022. He then moved to Top 14 side Clermont Auvergne for the 2022/23 season before spending the past three years at the Scarlets, initially as backs and attack coach before overseeing defence duties.

His illustrious playing career saw him represent the Chiefs, Crusaders, and Blues in Super Rugby before moving to Ireland in 2011. He played for Ulster for seven years, made his Ireland debut in November 2014, and was selected for the British & Irish Lions tour in 2017. Expressing his enthusiasm, Payne said: I'm incredibly grateful for the opportunity to be joining Munster Rugby.

Munster is a club with a proud history, strong values and a special connection with its supporters and community. As a family, we're excited to become part of that. There is a huge amount of ambition across the club and I'm looking forward to working alongside the players and staff to help move the club forward. There is a lot to be excited about, and I can't wait to get started.

McMillan added: Jared brings wide-ranging skills, having played and coached extensively in Ireland for 11 years as well as experiences in New Zealand, France and Wales. Over this time, he has coached both sides of the ball and developed an excellent reputation for empowering players and assisting them to fulfil their potential. I look forward to Jared and his family joining the club.

McMillan also praised the extension of Mossy Lawler's contract, stating: I'm equally delighted that Mossy has extended his contract. The attack portfolio is vast, and I have always had the view that it is a two-person job. There is accountability to bring a higher level of detail to their respective areas of responsibility within our attack framework, and I believe that in Mossy and Jared, we have two innovative and detailed coaches who will work outstandingly well together.

This restructuring aims to strengthen Munster's attacking capabilities and build on the team's recent performances. The province continues to invest in its coaching staff to ensure competitive success in the United Rugby Championship and European competitions. Fans will be eager to see how Payne and Lawler collaborate to enhance Munster's backline play. With a blend of international experience and local knowledge, the coaching team is poised to develop the squad's attacking strategies and player development.

The appointments reflect Munster's commitment to building a sustainable coaching structure that leverages top talent from within and outside Ireland. As the new season approaches, all eyes will be on how these changes translate into on-field success





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