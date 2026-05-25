Munster's head coach Clayton McMillan has confirmed that the outhalf Jack Crowley and the lock Tadhg Beirne will not be part of the travelling squad for the URC quarter-final against the Bulls on Saturday. Crowley has a leg injury and Beirne is also a doubt due to a leg injury. McMillan is optimistic about the team's chances in the semi-finals if they qualify.

Munster 's Beirne and Crowley ruled out of URC quarter-final against Bulls , head coach McMillan says team will 'throw the kitchen sink' at semi-finals if they qualify.

Munster head coach Clayton McMillan has confirmed that his side will not be taking the outhalf Ben Healy or the lock Fineen Wycherley with them to Pretoria for the URC quarter-final against the Bulls on Saturday. McMillan also revealed that the outhalf Jack Crowley will not be part of the travelling squad due to a leg injury. Crowley has been a key player for Munster and his absence will be felt in the team's attack.

The outhalf has been struggling with a leg injury which has been difficult to diagnose. McMillan stated that Crowley is 'clearly not 100 per cent' and that the team cannot take the risk of taking him to South Africa and not being able to play. Crowley is likely to see a specialist over the injury which may put a doubt over his availability for Ireland's summer matches against Australia, Japan and New Zealand.

In other news, Munster's head coach Clayton McMillan has expressed his confidence in his team's ability to win the URC semi-finals if they qualify. McMillan stated that the team will 'throw the kitchen sink' at the semi-finals if they make it that far. The team has been preparing well for the match and McMillan is optimistic about their chances.

He stated that the team has been 'really tight and connected' in training and that they are ready to face the Bulls. McMillan also confirmed that he plans to remain as head coach next season. He stated that he has always intended to stay on and that he is confident in the team's ability to give him the confidence to continue in his role.

The review that will take place after the season will give clarity on the way forward for the team and McMillan is optimistic about the future. Munster's lock Tadhg Beirne is also a doubt for the semi-finals due to a leg injury.

However, McMillan is hopeful that Beirne will be fit for the semi-finals and that the team will be able to count on him in their bid for the URC title. Munster's head coach Clayton McMillan has been speaking about the team's chances in the URC semi-finals. He stated that the team will 'throw the kitchen sink' at the semi-finals if they qualify.

McMillan is optimistic about the team's chances and believes that they have what it takes to win the title. The team has been preparing well for the match and McMillan is confident that they will be able to face the Bulls with confidence. He stated that the team has been 'really tight and connected' in training and that they are ready to face the Bulls.

Munster's head coach Clayton McMillan has confirmed that he plans to remain as head coach next season. He stated that he has always intended to stay on and that he is confident in the team's ability to give him the confidence to continue in his role. The review that will take place after the season will give clarity on the way forward for the team and McMillan is optimistic about the future.

Munster's lock Tadhg Beirne is also a doubt for the semi-finals due to a leg injury. However, McMillan is hopeful that Beirne will be fit for the semi-finals and that the team will be able to count on him in their bid for the URC title. Munster's head coach Clayton McMillan has been speaking about the team's chances in the URC semi-finals. He stated that the team will 'throw the kitchen sink' at the semi-finals if they qualify.

McMillan is optimistic about the team's chances and believes that they have what it takes to win the title. The team has been preparing well for the match and McMillan is confident that they will be able to face the Bulls with confidence. He stated that the team has been 'really tight and connected' in training and that they are ready to face the Bulls. McMillan also confirmed that he plans to remain as head coach next season.

He stated that he has always intended to stay on and that he is confident in the team's ability to give him the confidence to continue in his role. The review that will take place after the season will give clarity on the way forward for the team and McMillan is optimistic about the future. Munster's head coach Clayton McMillan has been speaking about the team's chances in the URC semi-finals.

He stated that the team will 'throw the kitchen sink' at the semi-finals if they qualify. McMillan is optimistic about the team's chances and believes that they have what it takes to win the title. The team has been preparing well for the match and McMillan is confident that they will be able to face the Bulls with confidence.

He stated that the team has been 'really tight and connected' in training and that they are ready to face the Bulls. McMillan also confirmed that he plans to remain as head coach next season. He stated that he has always intended to stay on and that he is confident in the team's ability to give him the confidence to continue in his role.

The review that will take place after the season will give clarity on the way forward for the team and McMillan is optimistic about the future. Munster's head coach Clayton McMillan has been speaking about the team's chances in the URC semi-finals. He stated that the team will 'throw the kitchen sink' at the semi-finals if they qualify. McMillan is optimistic about the team's chances and believes that they have what it takes to win the title.

The team has been preparing well for the match and McMillan is confident that they will be able to face the Bulls with confidence. He stated that the team has been 'really tight and connected' in training and that they are ready to face the Bulls. McMillan also confirmed that he plans to remain as head coach next season.

He stated that he has always intended to stay on and that he is confident in the team's ability to give him the confidence to continue in his role. The review that will take place after the season will give clarity on the way forward for the team and McMillan is optimistic about the future. Munster's head coach Clayton McMillan has been speaking about the team's chances in the URC semi-finals.

He stated that the team will 'throw the kitchen sink' at the semi-finals if they qualify. McMillan is optimistic about the team's chances and believes that they have what it takes to win the title. The team has been preparing well for the match and McMillan is confident that they will be able to face the Bulls with confidence.

He stated that the team has been 'really tight and connected' in training and that they are ready to face the Bulls. McMillan also confirmed that he plans to remain as head coach next season. He stated that he has always intended to stay on and that he is confident in the team's ability to give him the confidence to continue in his role.

The review that will take place after the season will give clarity on the way forward for the team and McMillan is optimistic about the future.





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Munster URC Quarter-Final Bulls Clayton Mcmillan Jack Crowley Tadhg Beirne

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