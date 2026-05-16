Munster's Quarter-Final Will Be Against the Bulls in Pretoria

Munster clinched their place in the United Rugby Championship play-offs, and they will face away quarter-final in Pretoria against the Bulls. This will be the first of three quarter-finals on Saturday 30 May.

MUNSTER WILL FACE an away quarter-final against the Bulls in Pretoria after they clinched their place in the United Rugby Championship play-offs. Clayton McMillan’s side knew that nothing less than victory against the Lions on Saturday night would do, and they ran out 24-17 winners in Thomond Park , finishing the regular season in fifth place.

Their reward is a trip to face the Bulls in South Africa, with a semi-final against either top-seeded Glasgow Warriors or Connacht awaiting the winners. Stuart Lancaster’s side make the trip to Scotland in the first of the quarter-finals, which takes place on Friday, 29 May at 7.45pm.

Bulls-Munster (noon) is the first of three quarter-finals on Saturday 30 May, followed by Stormers-Cardiff at 2.30pm, before Leinster host the Lions at the Aviva Stadium (8pm) to decide the last semi-final place. United Rugby Championship quarter-finals Friday 29 May, 7.45pm Glasgow Warriors v Connacht Scotstoun Stadium, Glasgow Premier Sports, TG4, URC.tv Saturday 30 May, Noon Vodacom Bulls v Munster Loftus Versfeld, Pretoria Premier Sports, URC.tv Saturday 30 May, 2.30pm DHL Stormers v Cardiff DHL Stadium, Cape Town Premier Sports, URC.tv Saturday 30 May, 8pm Leinster v Fidelity SecureDrive Lions Aviva Stadium, Dublin TG4, Premier Sports, URC.tv Semi-finals Semi-finals to be played Saturday 6 June. Grand Final to be played Saturday 20 June





The42_ie / 🏆 5. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United Rugby Championship Munster Bulls Pretoria Play-Offs Quarter-Finals Semifinals Glasgow Connacht South Africa Southwestern Cape Town Dublin Thomond Park Aviva Stadium

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Munster SHC Round 4: Limerick Captain Ciarán Lynch Named on the Bench, Aaron Gillane StartsLimerick's captain Ciarán Lynch has been named on the bench for their Munster SHC round 4 match against Waterford, while Aaron Gillane will start. John Kiely makes two changes, with Gillane coming in at corner-forward and Tom Morrissey shifting to the bench.

Read more »

Tipperary Triumph in Munster Minor Hurling Final Against LimerickTipperary secured their 43rd Munster minor hurling title at FBD Semple Stadium, with a match-winning performance by Conall Morrisson leading them to a 3-16 to 0-18 victory over Limerick.

Read more »

Tipperary claim third Munster minor hurling title in five seasonsTipperary secured their 43rd Munster minor hurling title with a 3-6 to 0-10 win over Limerick in Thurles. Captain Conor Collins and Zach O’Keeffe, great-grandson of legendary hurler John Doyle, lifted the trophy. Tipperary’s goal threat proved decisive with KJ Dunne and Cian Morrisson scoring crucially in front of 3,760 fans.

Read more »

Munster coach refuses to declare Europe defeat, but players struggle through URC campaign without a whimperAlthough Munster has been eliminated from both European competitions and trails Connacht in the URC standings, their head coach, Clayton McMillan, refuses to give up, calling it a position they must fight through and focus on their immediate performances.

Read more »