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Munster's Quarter-Final Will Be Against the Bulls in Pretoria

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Munster's Quarter-Final Will Be Against the Bulls in Pretoria
United Rugby ChampionshipMunsterBulls
📆16/05/2026 22:44:00
📰The42_ie
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Munster clinched their place in the United Rugby Championship play-offs, and they will face away quarter-final in Pretoria against the Bulls. This will be the first of three quarter-finals on Saturday 30 May.

MUNSTER WILL FACE an away quarter-final against the Bulls in Pretoria after they clinched their place in the United Rugby Championship play-offs. Clayton McMillan’s side knew that nothing less than victory against the Lions on Saturday night would do, and they ran out 24-17 winners in Thomond Park , finishing the regular season in fifth place.

Their reward is a trip to face the Bulls in South Africa, with a semi-final against either top-seeded Glasgow Warriors or Connacht awaiting the winners. Stuart Lancaster’s side make the trip to Scotland in the first of the quarter-finals, which takes place on Friday, 29 May at 7.45pm.

Bulls-Munster (noon) is the first of three quarter-finals on Saturday 30 May, followed by Stormers-Cardiff at 2.30pm, before Leinster host the Lions at the Aviva Stadium (8pm) to decide the last semi-final place. United Rugby Championship quarter-finals Friday 29 May, 7.45pm Glasgow Warriors v Connacht Scotstoun Stadium, Glasgow Premier Sports, TG4, URC.tv Saturday 30 May, Noon Vodacom Bulls v Munster Loftus Versfeld, Pretoria Premier Sports, URC.tv Saturday 30 May, 2.30pm DHL Stormers v Cardiff DHL Stadium, Cape Town Premier Sports, URC.tv Saturday 30 May, 8pm Leinster v Fidelity SecureDrive Lions Aviva Stadium, Dublin TG4, Premier Sports, URC.tv Semi-finals Semi-finals to be played Saturday 6 June. Grand Final to be played Saturday 20 June

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United Rugby Championship Munster Bulls Pretoria Play-Offs Quarter-Finals Semifinals Glasgow Connacht South Africa Southwestern Cape Town Dublin Thomond Park Aviva Stadium

 

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