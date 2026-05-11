Munster's URC Play-off Race Remains Tight

Despite leading the charge for Munster in several matches, the team suffered a disappointing 26-7 loss to Connacht on Saturday, meaning their URC play-off battle will now go down to the wire once more. The defeat leaves Munster in a challenging sixth place with only 51 points, one ahead of both Cardiff and Ulster, and despite still being in their own hands, their fate remains uncertain.

MUNSTER HAVE RARELY been in the business of doing things the easy way, and a disappointing 26-7 loss to Connacht on Saturday ensures their URC play-off battle will again run into the final weekend of the regular season.

A win in Galway would have wrapped up Munster’s place in the top eight, but that never looked likely as Clayton McMillan’s men were utterly outplayed by a home side who displayed greater intent, physicality, and creativity throughout. Despite a strong run of results, this was one of their more disappointing performances of the season, arriving on the back of ongoing noise and disruption off the pitch.

Head coach Clayton McMillan is still struggling to shape this squad into a more consistent outfit, particularly when their Ireland internationals are not all on the field





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Munster Rugby Connacht Rugby UA Rugby Champions Cup Play-Off Race Final Round Clayton Mcmillan Harry West Paddy Jackson Jack Carty Denis Buckley Ulster Rugby Connacht Rugby Legends Ireland Internationals Cork History Being In The Top Eight

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