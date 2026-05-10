Munster Semi-Final and Waterford Victory

A thrilling second-half performance by Kerry against Cork secured their place in the Munster final against Waterford, who overcame a tough Tipperary side to reach the provincial decider.

A sensational second-half performance by Kerry , who outscored Cork 1-9 to 2 points in the Munster semi-final at Fitzgerald Stadium, propelled them to the Munster final against Waterford.

Cork played with a strong breeze in the first half and threatened to score early when a lightning move involving Ní Chonchúir and O’Shea saw Caoimhe Redmond produce a save from Leah McMahon. However, Cork took control in the second half, scoring points from Emma Cleary and two Quirke frees before Mary Ellen Bolger saved from Rachel Leahy. Katie Quirke replied for Kerry with a point, and Ní Chonchuir scored a monster effort in the 15th minute.

Waterford overcame a stubborn Tipperary side at Fraher Field to reach the provincial decider





IrishTimes / 🏆 3. in İE We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Munster Semi-Final Kerry Vs Cork Munster Final Wharton Pair Waterford Vs Tipperary Cork County Kerry

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Waterford vs Cork: Round Three of Munster SHCExclusive news and analysis on the Munster SHC, with Waterford and Cork in battle for survival in this year's All-Ireland series. Find out the latest updates, upcoming fixtures, and how to watch the live streaming.

Read more »

Waterford's Catch-22: what's behind their poor Munster round-robin record?The latest sports news from The42.ie in 60 seconds

Read more »

Waterford v Cork LIVE score updates from Munster Senior Hurling Championship clashThe sides face off today in the latest round of the Munster Hurling Championship.

Read more »

Cork and Waterford Locked in Intense Deadlock During Munster Hurling ClashA comprehensive report on the early stages of the Round 3 Munster Hurling Championship match at Walsh Park, where Cork and Waterford fought to a 0-6 to 0-6 draw in the opening minutes.

Read more »