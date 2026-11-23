Rathgormack secure a stunning victory over Kerry's Dr Crokes in the Munster semi-final. The win sets up a final against Nemo Rangers while Scotstown and Ballyhale advance in their respective provinces.

Rathgormack of Waterford have produced a monumental upset in the Munster Senior Club Football Championship by defeating Kerry champions Dr Crokes on Sunday in Dungarvan. This victory marks a significant turning point for the Waterford club, who had not won a provincial match in 27 years prior to this campaign. The win comes exactly two years after the pair met in a Munster semi-final at the same venue, where Dr Crokes narrowly edged out Rathgormack with a scoreline of 0-9 to 0-8. The result sends Rathgormack through to face Nemo Rangers, the Cork powerhouse that recently reached its 20th provincial senior final by defeating Fr Casey's.

Rathgormack Secure Historic Victory Over Dr Crokes

The mechanics of this victory relied heavily on home advantage, tactical execution, and clinical finishing in crucial moments. Although Fraher Field is not technically Rathgormack's home ground, the team utilized their familiarity with the pitch to create a significant comfort disparity against Dr Crokes, who faced a difficult away trip. A key tactical shift occurred in the attacking lineup. Micheál Burns, who scored four points for Dr Crokes in the 2024 semi-final and was nominated for Club Footballer of the Year that winter, was absent due to injury on Sunday. In his absence, Rathgormack's attack proved devastating. Jason Curry and Conor Murray delivered vital second-half goals, while Francis Roche contributed six points to build a commanding lead.

Also read Rathgormack beat Dr Crokes to reach first Munster final as Nemo Rangers hit 20th

Critical breaks further solidified the Rathgormack advantage. In the 46th minute, Conor Murray scored after an incisive run by Billy Power. Murray's initial shot was saved by the Dr Crokes goalkeeper, but the rebound fell perfectly into his path for the equalizer or lead. Six minutes later, Curry scored from a penalty, allowing Waterford to extend their lead. Although Rathgormack did not add to their score after this point, they maintained their defensive integrity. Dr Crokes struggled to convert in the dying stages, managing to convert only one of their five attempted two-point scores in the finale. This defensive resilience rewarded two years of persistence for a Waterford side that has appeared in the last eight county senior finals and won the last four.

Scotstown and Ballyhale Advance in Ulster and Leinster

While Rathgormack dominated the Munster headlines, other provincial battles showcased immense mental fortitude and historical dominance. In Ulster, Scotstown demonstrated their indestructible nature by defeating St Eunan's in a grueling semi-final. The match featured a controversial moment when a dubious free kick by Kieran Hughes was waved over after lengthy consultations with the referees. Despite this, Scotstown advanced to the provincial final by defeating St Eunan's 4-2 on penalties. This victory follows a pattern of extreme resilience, as Scotstown has won their last four games in Ulster after extra time. Their previous semi-final win against Magherafelt was decided by a single point, and last year they defeated Kilcoo by three points in extra time in the final.

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In Leinster, Ballyhale Kemmy's continued their historic dominance by reaching another final. The team boasts a remarkable record in the province, having won 12 of their 15 Leinster final appearances. Their success is partly attributed to their ability to manage resources effectively, with players transitioning smoothly into management roles. The current manager, Mark Aylward, is the nephew of Maurice Aylward, who won the O'Neill Cup twice as manager in 2006 and 2008. The team is driven by the memory of last year's final defeat to St Martin's, which has served as fuel for their recent performances. This motivation powered their semi-final win over Kilmacud Crokes, where they scored eight of their last ten points to secure the victory.

Upcoming Challenges and Crossmaglen Rangers Progress

The path forward presents significant challenges for all the advancing clubs. Rathgormack must now prepare for the formidable Nemo Rangers, a team that has lost only two Munster deciders in its entire history. For Scotstown, the Ulster final will test their penalty-taking ability and stamina after a season defined by extra-time battles. Ballyhale faces the pressure of maintaining their high win rate in the Leinster decider. Meanwhile, in the broader GAA landscape, Crossmaglen Rangers continue to be a focal point. Rian O'Neill, a key player for Crossmaglen, remains unavailable for Armagh manager Kieran McGeeney following the Dr McKenna Cup match against Tyrone on 2 January. McGeeney previously noted O'Neill's absence alongside other player updates, highlighting the ongoing management of key personnel as the club season intensifies across all provinces.