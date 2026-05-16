Munster Senior Hurling Championship: Clare vs Tipperary

The Munster senior hurling championship round robin clash sees All-Ireland champions Tipperary hosting Clare. The stakes are high for both teams as a defeat for Tipperary would jeopardise their summer, while a win for Clare would secure their place in the top three. The match will take place at Semple Stadium with the throw-in at 7pm. Stay tuned for the latest team news.

The stakes are high as All-Ireland champions Tipperary host Clare in this evening’s Munster senior hurling championship round robin clash. Tipperary know that defeat tonight would leave their summer on life support and leave them looking to Waterford for a favor against Limerick tomorrow.

Meanwhile Clare know that a win would clinch their place in the top three, but anything else would leave them with work to do when they travel to Cork next weekend. Throw-in at Semple Stadium is at 7pm. We’ll have the latest team news in a moment.





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Munster Senior Hurling Championship Munster Hurling Championship Round Robin All-Ireland Champions Tipperary Clare Semple Stadium Munster Senior Hurling Championship Fixtures

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